After two-year layoff, Agatha Wong relishes gold and silver SEA Games haul

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 15, 2022 | 1:13pm
Agatha Wong is awarded the gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games women's taolu taijijian event here at the Cau Giay Gymnasium in Hanoi on Sunday
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI — Philippine wushu star Agatha Wong is more than satisfied with her performance in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, as she brings home two medals — a gold and silver.

Despite moving a step down from her double golds in the 2019 edition of the biennial meet in Manila, Wong says it's already a blessing — especially since it's the first competition of this calibre since the pandemic began.

"[I'm] thankful and grateful. Kasi I didn't really set any expectations of myself," Wong told Philippine media after her win here at the Cau Giay Gymnasium on Sunday.

"Saka we also have to remember na may pandemic and it's been two years, so hindi ko talaga inaasahan na manalo," she added.

Wong, though, brandished her dominance over the region with a masterful performance in women's taolu taijijian.

She was the third to compete and nabbed the early lead with a score of 9.71 which she did not relinquish until the end.

And Wong says that even if she didn't top the competition, she would've been satisfied with her performance nonetheless.

"Each time naman I compete, di ko din talaga inaasahan na manalo. I just think na I have to do my best," she said.

Wong wrapped up her stint here in Vietnam and is already set to fly back to Manila soon.

Though mum on whether she will compete in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, Wong continues to make herself busy with an online competition coming up.

Wushu events here in Vietnam wrap up today (Sunday).

