Agatha Wong defends crown in taolu taijijian, gives Philippine Wushu first SEA Games gold

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 15, 2022 | 11:33am
Agatha Wong during the women's taolu taijijian event of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in the Cau Giay Gymnasium here in Hanoi on Sunday
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

HANOI -- Agatha Wong successfully defended her gold medal in women's taolu taijijian on Sunday, beating out eight competitors at the Cau Giay Gymnasium here.

After falling short of the top spot in women's taolu taijiquan just yesterday, Wong showed fine form to lead the pack.

She performed third and catapulted herself to the lead with a score of 9.71.

She was able to edge home bets Huyen Tran Thi and Trang Tran Thi who scored 9.70 and 9.69, respectively for the silver and bronze.

Wong gave the Philippine Wushu team their first gold after already collecting two silvers and a bronze.

Wong's top mint was also the Philippines' 13th of the biennial meet as they attempt to catch up to the top of the standings.

According to the SEA Games website, second and third placers Indonesia and Thailand currently have 14 golds, just one ahead of the Philippine contingent.

