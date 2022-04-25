^

PSC, sepak takraw body condemn Maguindanao bus bombing

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 25, 2022 | 2:15pm
The Philippine Sports Commission and the Pilipinas Sepak Takraw Federation, Inc. condemned the recent bombing of bus in Maguindanao that hurt several student athletes and a coach scheduled to join its national invitation tournament set in Dipolog City.

“The PSC strongly condemns this act of terrorism. There is no justification for purposely causing pain on any person, especially ones which could possibly become fatal like this bombing. This cowardly act aimed to terrorize the public included athletes among its victims whose budding athletic future are unfairly dimmed by this horrible atrocity,” said PSC chairman William Ramirez.

“We pray for the swift recovery of all the injured. Terrorism has no place in sports,” he added.

“The PSTFI strongly condemns the bombing of a bus plying the route from Cotabato City to Dipolog carrying student-athletes and coach of Sepak Takraw,” said PSTFI president Karen Tanchanco-Caballero in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this unjustified attack on the innocents. Our players are just young men wanting to play sport in hopes of representing our country in the coming 12th ASEAN School Games,” she added.

Fortunately, the coach and three athletes, who would have represented the Bangsa Moro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao, suffered only minor injuries and mental trauma.

“All four of us are safe and John Paul Capio is stable. He sustained wounds on his feet. He is one of the hardworking athletes in our Bangsamoro Sepak Takraw Association,” said Ben Snow, the victims’ coach.

Caballero said they are now in touch with the victims and vowed to provide assistance.

“These terroristic acts have no place in sports and our Sepak Takraw family feels the families of the victims and that the PSTFI will reach out to them for any help we can provide,” said Caballero.

PHILIPPINE SEPAK TAKRAW

PSC
