




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Road Warriors stop streaking Aces
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 4:56pm





 
Road Warriors stop streaking Aces
Kevin Alas keyed a strong start for the NLEX Road Warriors to drub the Alaska Aces
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors derailed the streaking Alaska Aces in a blowout victory, 106-89, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center-Antipolo on Wednesday.


Fueled by a strong start led by Kevin Alas, the Road Warriors snapped the Aces three-game winning streak.


It was all NLEX for almost the whole 48 minutes, with the Aces stuck in a deficit all game save for when they scored the first basket.


The 3-pointer was the friend of NLEX early, with the team’s first 18 points coming on triples.


Turnovers also doomed the Aces as it resulted into easy transition baskets for the Road Warriors.


At their most dominant, the Road Warriors were ahead by a huge 29 points.


While RK Ilagan sparked a comeback try in the final quarter where they cut the deficit to 13, 77-90, NLEX were able to fend them off with timely three-pointers from Jericho Cruz.


Alaska entered the game fresh off a win where they clawed back from a 20-point deficit against the Terrafirma Dyip.


But there was no successful fight back this time as the Road Warriors improved to 6-3 to fan their hopes of claiming a Top 4 spot in the postseason.


NLEX import KJ McDaniels paced the Road Warriors in scoring with 27 points. Alas chipped in 19 points and four assists, while Cruz contributed 21.


For the Aces, who fell to 5-3, it was Abu Tratter that top-sored with 17 points.


 










 









BASKETBALL
PBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Casimero facing US deportation?







Casimero facing US deportation?



By Joaquin Henson |
18 hours ago 


WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is in a serious fix with his US visa subject to revocation on a notice by Los...








Sports
fbtw













Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers jersey among top sellers in NBL store







Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers jersey among top sellers in NBL store



By Luisa Morales |
5 hours ago 


He's the only 36ers player whose jersey was included in the list.








Sports
fbtw













LBC Ronda bikefest set







LBC Ronda bikefest set



By Joey Villar |
1 day ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road on March 11 after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition...








Sports
fbtw













Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns



By Joey Villar |
2 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage...








Sports
fbtw













Pacatiw, Zamboanga look to live up to impressive debuts in ONE: Full Circle







Pacatiw, Zamboanga look to live up to impressive debuts in ONE: Full Circle



By Luisa Morales |
8 hours ago 


Set to unfurl Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, both Pacatiw and Zamboanga will aim for their second victory in their...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









High hopes for Quiban as Royal's Cup unwraps







High hopes for Quiban as Royal's Cup unwraps



By Jan Veran |
3 hours ago 


Unfazed by the depth of the field, Justin Quiban wages a lonely battle against a slew of Asian Tour stalwarts in pursuit of...








Sports
fbtw













Bowling great Bong Coo immortalized in PHLPost stamp







Bowling great Bong Coo immortalized in PHLPost stamp



4 hours ago 


Philippine bowling living legend Olivia “Bong” Coo will be immortalized by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost)...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas women prospect de Jesus praised by Duke coach for role in Clemson win







Gilas women prospect de Jesus praised by Duke coach for role in Clemson win



By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


The sophomore guard tied her career-high in assists with eight against the Clemson Tigers to facilitate the Duke offense on...








Sports
fbtw













Bobby Green to fight in UFC for second time in 10 days







Bobby Green to fight in UFC for second time in 10 days



By Rick Olivares |
5 hours ago 


Are 10 days between fights enough to get ready for a major scrap inside the octagon?








Sports
fbtw













Eala drops doubles bid, kicks off singles drive in W24 Macon tourney







Eala drops doubles bid, kicks off singles drive in W24 Macon tourney



By Jan Veran |
5 hours ago 


Alex Eala expects to get rid of the negative vibes caused by a stinging setback in doubles play as she kicks off her drive...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended

 












 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with