Que, at 45, rules ICTSI Philippine Masters

The Philippine Star
May 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Angelo Que
MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que ended an excruciating five-year wait for a championship by securing the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters title in a stunning display of late-round brilliance, defeating Hyun Ho Rho by four strokes with a closing 67 at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City yesterday.

Que clinched the championship in style. Starting the final round one stroke behind, he quickly overtook Rho with a spectacular pitch-in eagle from 50 yards on the par-4 opening hole. They exchanged leads multiple times under humid, overcast conditions, while keeping their competitors scrambling for a distant third place.

Que’s resilience was evident as he regained the lead after slipping off it at the turn. But three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 12 against Rho’s run of pars propelled the seasoned campaigner to a two-stroke lead, ultimately sealing his triumph with a critical birdie on the 16th, a shot Rho failed to match.

What was anticipated to be a thrilling conclusion to the P2 million championship sponsored by ICTSI turned anti-climactic as Que cruised to a commanding victory. He finished with routine pars on the last two holes for a 34-33 and a 72-hole total of 10-under 278, earning P345,000.

“It feels great to win after five years. I’ve been struggling with my game over the past three to four years, so to win again, especially with so many young competitors around, feels really good at this age. At least, it shows that all my hard work has paid off,” said Que, 45, who last won in the Philippine Golf Tour Asia at Manila Southwoods in 2019.

Despite several impressive finishes both domestically and internationally, a championship victory has eluded him until now.

After a strong frontside 34 performance, Rho faltered under pressure, dropping a stroke on No. 10 and compounding his troubles with a three-putt bogey on the 18th. He finished with a 72, placing second with a 282 total worth P224,000.

Despite this challenge, Que remained focused on the crucial moments that defined his victory. “But that didn’t matter. What mattered was my birdie putt on No. 12. That was the turning point. I sort of gained momentum and I didn’t stop from there.”

