CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2024 | 12:00am
CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles
The Lady Blazers, who took the series opener, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14, a week ago, shoot for an unprecedented third straight 11-game title sweep when they battle the Lady Knights at 2 p.m.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help chase history as they go for the title clincher against Letran and Emilio Aguinaldo College, respectively, today in NCAA Season 99 volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Lady Blazers, who took the series opener, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14, a week ago, shoot for an unprecedented third straight 11-game title sweep when they battle the Lady Knights at 2 p.m.

The Altas, who prevailed in Game 1, 24-26, 25-20, 27-25, 25-19, for their part, gun for a four-peat feat and a 14th straight seniors championship, the most in the history of the grand old league.

They battle the Generals at 11:30 a.m.

It would be extra special for CSB as a win would also preserve its magnificent win streak to 40, which dated back in the pandemic-cut season four years ago.

“Me isang game pa, trabaho pa rin. Bahala kayo kung sabihin nyo boring, mismatch or whatever, but we have to work and secure this,” said CSB coach Jerry Yee.

Game Two could also be the swan songs of CSB’s graduating players – Cloanne Mondonedo, Gayle Pascual, Michelle Gamit and Jade Gentapa.

The decider, if necessary, is slated June 1 at the same venue.

While Game One was a lopsided result, Yee remained wary and stressed there is still more room for improvement.

NCAA
