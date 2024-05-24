Thirdy Ravena parts ways San-en in Japan B.League

MANILA, Philippines -- Thirdy Ravena has bid his Japan B.League squad San-en NeoPhoenix farewell as his contract from the club expired on Friday.

Ravena, who played for the NeoPhoenix squad since June 2020, thanked his team in an Instagram post.

“To the Neophoenix Community, thank you so much for welcoming this young kid from the Philippines with open arms. It’s been a great honor fighting for the club every single game,” he said.

“The last 4 years have been a roller-coaster ride from injuries, wins, losses, battles off the court, and everything in between. I’ve most certainly learned a lot about Basketball and Life in this whole process,” he added.

San-en was eliminated from the B.League playoffs two weeks ago after falling against the eventual finalists Hiroshima Dragonflies.

“Although we didn’t end exactly how we wanted to, I’m still happy that we were able to win the Conference title. It also wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Boosters, sponsors, staff, coaches, and teammates!” the athletic guard said.

“To all the Pinoys who supported and watched the games, especially those who went to far places, thank you! The thought of having to leave this place that I’ve called home these past few years gets me very emotional, but such is life. We keep moving forward!” he added.

“Until we meet again, number 0 of San-En Neophoenix, signing off.”

The team said that Ravena will now be on the free agency list starting Friday.