Slaughter returns

The Philippine Star
May 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Slaughter returns
Greg Slaughter
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Manila paraded Greg Slaughter and emerged triumphant over Biñan, 79-63, last Friday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

The 7-footer Slaughter delivered 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists to negate five turnovers and was chosen Best Player on his first stint in the 29-team tournament.

It was far from being a Slaughter show, however, as Carl Bryan Cruz and Jan Jamon also shone for Manila SV Batang Sampaloc, which notched its sixth win against four losses. Biñan slipped to 6-1.

Cruz posted 21 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block, while Jamon notched 14 points, including the dagger 3 that pushed Manila away, 66-54, with 4 minutes and 25 seconds to go.

Earlier, Rizal XentroMall nipped Bataan, 87-85, to rise to 6-3.

MPBL
