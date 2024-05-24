Gilas girls annihilate Thais to book FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup berth

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines has earned an outright berth to the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B after demolishing hometown bet Thailand, 103-58, Friday night at the Ratchaburi Gymnasium.

The Gilas girls punched their ticket to China in next month’s FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup, where they are grouped with China, Japan, New Zealand and Indonesia.

Margaret Villanueva paced the Philippine side with 25 points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 20 minutes off the bench.

Before heading to Thailand, head coach Julie Amos said the plan was to not led the home team keep in step with them.

That, they did.

After trailing early on, Gilas girls started to slowly erupt and pull away in the second quarter, turning a four point advantage to a 52-30 lead going into the half.

This continued throughout the game, as the well-oiled offense simply could not be stopped.

The lead grew to as much as 45 points, 103-58, with a Villanueva triple with time winding down.

Naomi Panganiban and Gabriella Ramos chipped in 16 markers apiece. The former had seven assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal, while the latter had nine boards, two steals and two blocks.

All players from the Philippines scored at least three points.

They made 36 of their 89 field goals, as well as 21 of their 25 free throws.

On the flipside, Thailand shot 28% from the field, making just 22-of-78.

Natsuda Boonpech led Thailand with 16 markers and eight boards. Kleetawadee Oudnun produced 14 and five.

Gilas will be facing Malaysia next on Saturday at 3 p.m.