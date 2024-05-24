^

Sports

Gilas girls annihilate Thais to book FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 8:17pm
Gilas girls annihilate Thais to book FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup berth
Gilas Pilipinas under-18
Faceboook / Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines has earned an outright berth to the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B after demolishing hometown bet Thailand, 103-58, Friday night at the Ratchaburi Gymnasium.

The Gilas girls punched their ticket to China in next month’s FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup, where they are grouped with China, Japan, New Zealand and Indonesia.

Margaret Villanueva paced the Philippine side with 25 points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 20 minutes off the bench.

Before heading to Thailand, head coach Julie Amos said the plan was to not led the home team keep in step with them.

That, they did.

After trailing early on, Gilas girls started to slowly erupt and pull away in the second quarter, turning a four point advantage to a 52-30 lead going into the half.

This continued throughout the game, as the well-oiled offense simply could not be stopped.

The lead grew to as much as 45 points, 103-58, with a Villanueva triple with time winding down.

Naomi Panganiban and Gabriella Ramos chipped in 16 markers apiece. The former had seven assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal, while the latter had nine boards, two steals and two blocks.

All players from the Philippines scored at least three points.

They made 36 of their 89 field goals, as well as 21 of their 25 free throws.

On the flipside, Thailand shot 28% from the field, making just 22-of-78.

Natsuda Boonpech led Thailand with 16 markers and eight boards. Kleetawadee Oudnun produced 14 and five.

Gilas will be facing Malaysia next on Saturday at 3 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA U18
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Abando leaves Korean Basketball League squad

Abando leaves Korean Basketball League squad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
High-flying Filipino import Rhenz Abando has bid his Korean Basketball League team, the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters,...
Sports
fbtw

Go lauds triumphant Philippines powerlifters

21 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, enthusiastically lauded the Filipino powerlifters for their outstanding performance at the 2024 Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga Valientes wallop Naic Aces in The Asian Tournament

Zamboanga Valientes wallop Naic Aces in The Asian Tournament

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Zamboanga Valientes blasted the Naic Aces, 113-89, to notch their first win in the second leg of The Asian Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
US college sports set for seismic shift to paying student-athletes

US college sports set for seismic shift to paying student-athletes

9 hours ago
College sports in the United States is set for a seismic shift toward professionalism after a settlement that will pave the...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao insists &lsquo;it ain&rsquo;t over&rsquo;

Guiao insists ‘it ain’t over’

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao isn’t ready to raise the white flag.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Constantino edges Villacencio in playoff to defend Ladies Villamor Philippine Masters crown

Constantino edges Villacencio in playoff to defend Ladies Villamor Philippine Masters crown

2 hours ago
Harmie Constantino continued her impressive streak at the Villamor Golf Club, reinforcing her status as the top player on...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena to suit up for Strong Group in Jones Cup

Kiefer Ravena to suit up for Strong Group in Jones Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Kiefer Ravena is back representing a Philippine team in an international tournament, this time joining the Strong Group Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Stags trample Altas to lead NCAA 3x3 Pool B

Stags trample Altas to lead NCAA 3x3 Pool B

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
San Sebastian College used its nearly impeccable outside shooting as it crushed University of Perpetual Help, 21-8, on Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Paris-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer renews deal with sportswear brand

Paris-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer renews deal with sportswear brand

8 hours ago
Olympic-bound Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban and sportswear giant Anta further strengthened their bond by renewing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with