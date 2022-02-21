




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Why Yuka Saso chose Japanese citizenship
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 7:14pm





 
 


MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso was always going to be faced with the difficult situation of choosing between her two citizenships — as stipulated by Japanese law, which bans dual citizenship once an individual turns 22 years old.


And last year, though almost two years before her 22nd birthday, Saso already made the decision of choosing her Japanese nationality over her being Filipino.


Now, back in the Philippines after two years, Saso explained the reason behind her decision.


"First, I'm super proud of being half-Japanese, half-Filipino and that will never change. I'll be forever Filipino and Japanese," Saso told Philippine media in a press conference at Solaire Resort and Casino on Monday.


"And the main reason in choosing Japanese citizenship is the passport [which] I will use to travel," she said.


Through her Japanese citizenship, Saso is able to get her hands on what is considered by most as the most powerful passport in the world.


Without COVID-19 travel restrictions in place, holding a Japanese passport gifts her visa-free travel to 192 destinations according to the Henley Passport Index.


The ease of travel makes things more convenient for a pro athlete like her, as she travels to different countries for her LPGA competitions.


"Like I said earlier, time management is very important for us athletes and [having a Japanese passport] makes our — as a team, time management easier because we travel a lot," she said.


But Saso reiterates that she remains a Filipino through and through, and having another country's passport doesn't tarnish that.


"I still have my Philippine passport, it's just that for my career I had to do that," she said.


Saso is in the Philippines to have some R&R before her grind resumes in the Tour at the HSBC Women's Champions in Singapore and at the Honda LPGA Thailand set to unfurl in March.


 










 









GOLF
YUKA SASO
 
















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Sotto, 36ers buck slow start against Taipans to get back in win column







Sotto, 36ers buck slow start against Taipans to get back in win column



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


After dropping a record-low nine points in a first quarter ever in Adelaide Entertainment Center, the 36ers bounced back with...








Sports
fbtw













Eala eases past French foe in Macon elims







Eala eases past French foe in Macon elims



By Jan Veran |
8 hours ago 


Alex Eala went on a fast start then checked a sputtering finish to fashion out a 6-0, 7-5 victory over local bet Helena Stevic...








Sports
fbtw













Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs







Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs



By Michelle Lojo |
9 hours ago 


After a disappointing start to their Valorant Challengers Philippines campaign, Team Secret has pulled off a comeback to secure...








Sports
fbtw













Lessons to learn for Mark Striegl from Skelly loss







Lessons to learn for Mark Striegl from Skelly loss



9 hours ago 


Despite losing to Chas Skelly via technical knockout, there are still positives for Mark Striegl to take away.








Sports
fbtw













Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns



By Joey Villar |
8 hours ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









How a banana helped Yuka Saso win the 2021 US Women's Open







How a banana helped Yuka Saso win the 2021 US Women's Open



By Luisa Morales |
55 minutes ago 


Months removed from her title run, Saso recalled how her caddy Lionel Matichuk keyed her victory with the snack.








Sports
fbtw













Alaska's Teng cops PBA Player of the Week honors







Alaska's Teng cops PBA Player of the Week honors



2 hours ago 


Alaska's farewell tour in the PBA got off to rousing start as star guard Jeron Teng seized the driver seat in a bid to help...








Sports
fbtw













FIBA, Smart begin Philippines' hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup







FIBA, Smart begin Philippines' hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup



By Franco Luna |
2 hours ago 


“It has been a long time since the country hosted an international basketball event. Since the pandemic, an event as...








Sports
fbtw













Asian golf great Kyi Hla Han dies aged 61







Asian golf great Kyi Hla Han dies aged 61



5 hours ago 


Kyi Hla Han, one of the biggest figures in Asian golf both as a player and an official, has died, it was announced on Mo...








Sports
fbtw













All-Star MVP Curry drains 16 triples in 50-point performance as Team LeBron triumphs







All-Star MVP Curry drains 16 triples in 50-point performance as Team LeBron triumphs



7 hours ago 


Stephen Curry was the brightest shooting star, winning the MVP award with a 50-point performance that included a record 16...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!







 

 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with