Why Yuka Saso chose Japanese citizenship

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso was always going to be faced with the difficult situation of choosing between her two citizenships — as stipulated by Japanese law, which bans dual citizenship once an individual turns 22 years old.

And last year, though almost two years before her 22nd birthday, Saso already made the decision of choosing her Japanese nationality over her being Filipino.

Now, back in the Philippines after two years, Saso explained the reason behind her decision.

"First, I'm super proud of being half-Japanese, half-Filipino and that will never change. I'll be forever Filipino and Japanese," Saso told Philippine media in a press conference at Solaire Resort and Casino on Monday.

"And the main reason in choosing Japanese citizenship is the passport [which] I will use to travel," she said.

Through her Japanese citizenship, Saso is able to get her hands on what is considered by most as the most powerful passport in the world.

Without COVID-19 travel restrictions in place, holding a Japanese passport gifts her visa-free travel to 192 destinations according to the Henley Passport Index.

The ease of travel makes things more convenient for a pro athlete like her, as she travels to different countries for her LPGA competitions.

"Like I said earlier, time management is very important for us athletes and [having a Japanese passport] makes our — as a team, time management easier because we travel a lot," she said.

But Saso reiterates that she remains a Filipino through and through, and having another country's passport doesn't tarnish that.

"I still have my Philippine passport, it's just that for my career I had to do that," she said.

Saso is in the Philippines to have some R&R before her grind resumes in the Tour at the HSBC Women's Champions in Singapore and at the Honda LPGA Thailand set to unfurl in March.