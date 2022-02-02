




















































 
























Sports
 
Why Philippines goalkeeper McDaniel ended up taking a PK vs Chinese Taipei
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 10:09am





 
Why Philippines goalkeeper McDaniel ended up taking a PK vs Chinese Taipei
Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel not only saved PKs in the penalty shootout against Chinese Taipei last Sunday, she also took one herself
MANILA, Philippines — It is not a common sight to have a goalkeeper take a penalty kick in a game that has gone to penalty shootouts.


But Olivia McDaniel did just that for the Philippines in their quarterfinal match against Chinese Taipei at the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup last Sunday.



With a slot to the FIFA Women's World Cup on the line, the 24-year-old traded her spot in between the goal posts to square up and take a shot against her Chinese Taipei counterpart to force sudden death.


And as if she's been doing it all her life, McDaniel slotted in the ball cool and collected.


All this before making a save against Chinese Taipei's Zhou to set up Sarina Bolden for the World Cup-clinching shot.


It was head coach Alen Stajcic that put McDaniel, in just her fourth cap for the Philippines, in the crucial spot.


"During camp, we never really talked about PKs but I would like fool around a little bit and take a couple with the girls. Maybe [coach Stajcic] saw what I was doing," McDaniel told media on Monday.


"At practice before the game [against Chinese Taipei], we were going through our PK shootout just in case anything happened, thank goodness. And after the first five, he pulled me out and he said 'Come here'. And I said 'Okay' and he said, 'I want you to take one and I said alright'," she added.


But McDaniel only found out just how crucial her PK would be minutes before they went on to penalty shootout.


"I was walking over to the team when we were about to do penalties and I was just trying to get into my own head and sa you know, okay, it's time to go now, you need to show up for your team. [Stajcic] came over to me and he said 'Are you good to take a PK?' and I said 'Yeah'," McDaniel said.


"He said 'Okay, you're five and I said 'Alright'. It just kind of happened. I was just like alright, whatever," she added.


Despite her non-chalant approach to the responsibility, McDaniel came up big for the Philippines.


After some crucial PK misses from Jessica Miclat and Hali Long, McDaniel was able to force three straight misses from Chinese Taipei — one that hit the goal post and two that were saved by her capable hands.


McDaniel lifted the heavy load in helping the Philippines clinch a historic slot to the FIFA Women's World Cup and rightfully took Woman of the Match honors.


McDaniel and the Philippine women's national football team return to action on Thursday in a semi-final match against South Korea.


 










 









