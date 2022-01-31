Herstory: Filipinas outlast Chinese Taipei to seize historic Women's World Cup berth

The Philippine women's national football team clinched a historic berth to the FIFA Women's World Cup after winning against Chinese Taipei via penalty shootout on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:52 a.m.) — The Philippines is through to the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time ever after beating Chinese Taipei, 1-1 (4-3), in a grueling penalty shootout in the quarterfinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in India on Sunday.

Olivia McDaniel made clutch plays for the Philippines in between the goal posts as she forced three consecutive misses for Chinese Taipei during the shootout.

The Philippines are heading to their first ever Women’s World Cup! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/RqjMTR24Zf — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) January 30, 2022

With the World Cup slot on the line, McDaniel also scored a penalty herself to force sudden death.

It was a Sarina Bolden make that officially punched the ticket.

McDaniel's heroics at goal redeemed missed penalties by Jessica Miclat and Hali Long which gave Chinese Taipei windows to put the Philippines away.

The Philippines looked poised to take the historic win at the end of regulation, with the Philippines up, 1-nil, with about 10 minutes to go after Quinley Quezada found the back of the net at the 48th minute.

But Zhou Li-Ping equalized for Chinese Taipei at the 83rd minute to level the score, 1-1.

Both battling to end their respective droughts at the FIFA Women's World Cup, neither team budged as the match remained neck-and-neck.

The Philippines actually created more chances on goal including some close shaves by Bolden and Katrina Guillou but they couldn't get past Cheng Ssu-Yu.

Even during extra time, the Philippines and Chinese Taipei went toe to toe with each other as the game remained in deadlock after 120 minutes of regular play.

With the slot in women's football's top competition already in the bag, the Philippines now sets their sights on the Women's Asian Cup title as they go through to the semifinals for the first time in program history.

They face South Korea on Thursday, February 3.