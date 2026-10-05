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NCRAA, Quezon City fencing up for discussion in PSA Forum

Philstar.com
October 5, 2026 | 3:58pm
NCRAA, Quezon City fencing up for discussion in PSA Forum
The Philippine sportswriters association will hold its annual awards night on March 6, Monday, at the Diamond Hotel in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — After a three-week break, the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum resumes its weekly session on Tuesday, October 6, with the new season of the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities, and the Quezon City fencing team up in its agenda at the media room of the Philippine Sports Commission.

NAASCU president Dr. Ernesto Jay Adalem and commissioner Cris Bautista will share together the opening and celebration of the league’s upcoming 24th season in the public sports program.

Quezon City District 1 Councilor Joseph Juico, meanwhile, takes care of the fencing side as he talks about the projects of the city’s fencing team for the final quarter of the year, which coincides with its 20th founding anniversary.

The session starts at 10:30 a.m.

Presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s only 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, the Forum resumes after a three-week break to give way to the Philippines’ participation in the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

The session is being livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation   and aired on a delayed basis over Sports Radio 918 AM and shared on the Facebook page Sports Radio 918 AM. (PSA pool story)

PSA FORUM
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