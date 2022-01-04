PUBG Mobile welcomes 2022 with new PH Pro League, other updates

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is joining a new professional league: the PUBG Mobile Pro League.

Most countries in Southeast Asia have their own specific leagues and this year, the Philippines will now have a league of their own shared with Malaysia and Singapore — the PMPL MY/SG/PH.

Announced last December 31 via PUBG Mobile Philippines' official Facebook page, registration for PMPL MY/SG/PH Season 5 is open until January 9. As an added bonus for those competing in the Philippines, the top team from the country will be under consideration to join Team Sibol as PUBG Mobile will be included in the upcoming Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in May.

Additionally, PUBG Mobile is set to welcome Filipino-inspired content within the year.

“The main goal for PUBG Mobile Philippines is to introduce Filipino elements in-game and to have a better familiarization of what the Philippines has to offer for a broader audience, mainly the gaming community of PUBG Mobile throughout the Southeast Asian region. As for the local community, this will also grab Filipinos' attention when they see familiar elements they've come to grow up with,” said PUBG Mobile Philippines Community Manager, Gef Ferrer.

Last year saw other Southeast Asia-related content released like the Gundala of Indonesia and the Davika of Thailand. In 2022, a mythical Filipino fantasy creature is set to be released with more details to be released soon.

PUBG Mobile Philippines has also launched their Influencer Partner Program, in hopes of getting partners that will serve as the face of PUBG Mobile Philippines, and the Community Champions, which aim to empower the different PUBG Mobile communities in the country.

With PUBG Mobile continuing to expand, it is set to partner with different brands to support the ever-growing community.

“The aim for PUBG MOBILE Philippines in building more meaningful partnerships and collaborations are to reach a wider audience, and to continue the growth of the game’s player base. In partnering with the biggest telcos and regional partners, PUBG Mobile Philippines will grow at a faster pace," said Kevin Acuña, Business Development Manager of PUBG Mobile Philippines.