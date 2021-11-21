




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Obiena bares training woes amid rift with athletics body
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 21, 2021 | 8:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Obiena bares training woes amid rift with athletics body
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
BEN STANSALL  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Pole vaulter EJ Obiena revealed that he has been experiencing difficulty focusing on training amid allegations of embezzlement from his federation, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).



Though rejecting the claims made by Patafa that he was "de facto stealing the money" intended for his coach Mr. Vitaly Petrov, the whole ordeal has been burdensome for the 26-year-old.





"It affects me negatively, definitely. I haven't trained," Obiena told media in a press conference on Sunday.



"I trained just to be present in training but, mentally, having this angling on my head, it's next to impossible for me to focus in dealing with the things I should be dealing with -- which is training," he added.



Obiena is currently in Italy to continue his training for the next season of pole vault after his funding had run out which caused him to end his season prematurely this year.



But as the issue rolls on, Obiena thinks his future remains in the balance as of now.



"I don't really know moving forward from today... Having all this, I don't know what I'm going to do in the next few days," he said.



The 26-year-old is pursuing legal action against Patafa for slander and defamation of character.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EJ OBIENA
                                                      POLE VAULT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adelaide turns back Tasmania as Kai Sotto rested anew in NBL preseason


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino Kai Sotto was rested for the second game in a row and has yet to play since his debut against the Cairns Taipans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena denies 'falsifying' liquidations submitted to Philippine athletics body
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena denies 'falsifying' liquidations submitted to Philippine athletics body


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
EJ Obiena denied reports that came out on Sunday saying the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blackwater's dubious losing streak 'extra motivation' for import Bond
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blackwater's dubious losing streak 'extra motivation' for import Bond


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Now with Asia's oldest professional hoops league, Bond wants to pull out all the stops to show the PBA what he's got.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 adidas vows to collaborate with more Filipino designers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
adidas vows to collaborate with more Filipino designers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
There has been no shortage of partnerships between adidas and the local art scene in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I'm ready': Kingad all set to finally face Akhmetov in December
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I'm ready': Kingad all set to finally face Akhmetov in December


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though he was disappointed at the initial postponement of his fight against Akhmetov, there was no room for what ifs for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena blasts Philippine athletic body, mulls 'immediate retirement'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena blasts Philippine athletic body, mulls 'immediate retirement'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines stands to lose pole vaulter EJ Obiena to retirement amid a legal row with the Philippines Athletics Track...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Secret exits Horizon Cup semis, pockets P3M
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Secret exits Horizon Cup semis, pockets P3M


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine bet Team Secret ended their bid in Horizon Cup as a semifinalist after losing to China's Da Kun Gaming, 1-3, on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso fades but Ko, Korda set up epic clash in CME Group Tour Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso fades but Ko, Korda set up epic clash in CME Group Tour Championship


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a day jammed with riveting performances from the Tour's big guns, Ko blitzed the Tiburon Gold course with seven straight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dizon shines in run-up to three Singapore junior tilts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dizon shines in run-up to three Singapore junior tilts


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
A recent link-up with the California Baptist University for 2022-23 season has also put Dizon’s career on the right...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipina football freestyler finishes 7th in Indonesian tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipina football freestyler finishes 7th in Indonesian tiff


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 22-year-old lass from General Santos City finished seventh in the KSBF Championship International Freestyle Competition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with