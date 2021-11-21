Obiena bares training woes amid rift with athletics body

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Pole vaulter EJ Obiena revealed that he has been experiencing difficulty focusing on training amid allegations of embezzlement from his federation, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

Though rejecting the claims made by Patafa that he was "de facto stealing the money" intended for his coach Mr. Vitaly Petrov, the whole ordeal has been burdensome for the 26-year-old.

"It affects me negatively, definitely. I haven't trained," Obiena told media in a press conference on Sunday.

"I trained just to be present in training but, mentally, having this angling on my head, it's next to impossible for me to focus in dealing with the things I should be dealing with -- which is training," he added.

Obiena is currently in Italy to continue his training for the next season of pole vault after his funding had run out which caused him to end his season prematurely this year.

But as the issue rolls on, Obiena thinks his future remains in the balance as of now.

"I don't really know moving forward from today... Having all this, I don't know what I'm going to do in the next few days," he said.

The 26-year-old is pursuing legal action against Patafa for slander and defamation of character.