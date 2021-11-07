UE alum Catantan cops gold in Penn State's Garret Open

Sam Catantan, an alumni of the UE high school fencing program, ruled Penn State's Garret Open in women's foil on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)

MANILA, Philippines — UE Lady Warriors alumni Sam Catantan continues her flourishing fencing career in the US with a gold medal finish in women's foil in Penn State's Garret Open on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

A sophomore for Penn State, Catantan went undefeated in six bouts in the first round of pool play where she finished all her opponents with five touches.

Meanwhile, in the second round, she won five of six bouts.

Despite absorbing a loss in Round 2, Catantan regained her form in the knockout rounds to beat fencers from Penn State, Northwestern and Columbia en route to the gold.

Catantan battled Delphine De Vore of Columbia in the gold medal bout.

Penn State and Catantan are gearing up for a new US NCAA season which culminates with the NC Fencing Championship in March 2022.

In her rookie year with Penn State, Catantan was named MVP of the team and also copped a bronze medal in the Fencing Championships.