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Sports

San Juan, Caloocan set ip MPBL North semis clash

Philstar.com
October 14, 2026 | 7:07am
San Juan, Caloocan set ip MPBL North semis clash
Kymani Ladi in action for the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan and Caloocan trounced their opponents on Tuesday at the Caloocan Sports Complex to forge a semifinal collision in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season North Division.

The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo gunned down the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys,  83-72, while the San Juan Knights quelled the Bataan Risers' final rally to prevail, 82-77.

Prized acquisition Kean Baclaan pumped in six points and fed Kymani Ladi for a two-handed jam as Caloocan pulled away, 73-57, en route to its second straight win over Ilagan Isabela, cutting short the best-of-three series.

Baclaan, the former heralded guard of the De La Salle Green Archers, notched 17 points — nine in the fourth quarter — three rebounds and three assists to clinch Best Player honors over Chris Bitoon, who had 17 points, five assists and three steals; and Ladi with 15 points, highlighted by a pair of two-handed slams, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Caloocan, which also won the series opener, 81-76, also drew 11 points and five rebounds from Jeff Manday, and 11 points and three rebounds from Dom Escobar.

The Cowboys used a nine-man rotation, with Allen Mina and Donald Gumaru firing 14 points each; Charles Barkley Ebona contributing 11, and Arth Dela Cruz and MJ Ayaay chipping in 10 each.

Trailing 52-64, Bataan bunched eight points on four free throws and back-to-back fastbreaks and threatened at 60-64 with 4:30 left.

San Juan Coach Alex Angeles saw through the loophole and opted to play small ball, without a center in the last 3:28.

The ploy worked as the Knights countered with a 13-6 salvo to seal their second straight win in the quarterfinal playoffs, 77-66, only 1:24 to go.

Orlan Wamar posted 16 points — spiked by four triples — five assists, four rebounds and three steals to pace the Knights, followed by Harold Alarcon with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists; and James Kwekuteye, with 12 points and four rebounds.

Patrick Sleat contributed five points, eight rebounds and six assists for San Juan, which is bidding to regain the MPBL national crown it won in 2019.

The Knights drilled in 8 of 29 triple attempts for 27.6% conversion, but the Risers fared worse, making only one of 22 tries for an atrocious 4.5%.

Bataan drew 13 points and six rebounds from Migs Corteza; 13 points, five rebounds and five assists from Alfred Flores; and 10 points, four assists and two rebounds from Robbi Darang. .

San Juan reasserted its superiority over Bataan, which it beat 97-81 in the elimination round and 94-84 in the series opener on October 5.

The South Division playoffs continue Wednesday, featuring games between Zamboanga SiKat and reigning division champion Quezon Province at 5 p.m., and Batangas City and Cebu at 7 p.m.

The Quezon Huskers and the Cebu Greats are shooting for 2-0 sweeps and semifinal slots. (Pool story)

KYMANI LADI

MPBL
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