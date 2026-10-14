Zaragosa, Lee make big moves

MANILA, Philippines — Under punishing heat, Rupert Zaragosa kept his composure, closed with a flourish and surged into a share of the lead with Russel Bautista halfway through the ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Championship in Cagayan de Oro yesterday.

Zaragosa produced a scorching five-under 67, putting together a solid round highlighted by timely birdies and a strong finish to catch Bautista at the helm at eight-under 136. While the pressure intensified and the lead changed hands several times at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club, Zaragosa remained steady, capitalizing on his opportunities to position himself for a serious title bid.

In the LPGT play, Tiffany Lee turned a five-shot deficit into a commanding four-stroke lead in a stunning reversal of fortunes, firing a bogey-free 67 to seize control and move within 18 holes of ending a two-year title drought. In a dramatic turnaround, the young Korean capitalized on Yvon Bisera’s back-nine meltdown, transforming a seemingly comfortable deficit into a commanding position.