^

Sports

Zaragosa, Lee make big moves

The Philippine Star
October 14, 2026 | 12:00am
Zaragosa, Lee make big moves
Rupert Zaragosa.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Under punishing heat, Rupert Zaragosa kept his composure, closed with a flourish and surged into a share of the lead with Russel Bautista halfway through the ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Championship in Cagayan de Oro yesterday.

Zaragosa produced a scorching five-under 67, putting together a solid round highlighted by timely birdies and a strong finish to catch Bautista at the helm at eight-under 136. While the pressure intensified and the lead changed hands several times at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club, Zaragosa remained steady, capitalizing on his opportunities to position himself for a serious title bid.

In the LPGT play, Tiffany Lee turned a five-shot deficit into a commanding four-stroke lead in a stunning reversal of fortunes, firing a bogey-free 67 to seize control and move within 18 holes of ending a two-year title drought. In a dramatic turnaround, the young Korean capitalized on Yvon Bisera’s back-nine meltdown, transforming a seemingly comfortable deficit into a commanding position.

RUPERT ZARAGOSA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Doomed to failure

Doomed to failure

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
Reviewing Gilas’ performance in men’s 5x5 basketball at the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, coach Tim Cone mentioned...
Sports
fbtw
Tams eye win No. 5

Tams eye win No. 5

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
 Surprise leader Far Eastern U has no plans on stepping on the breaks when it tries to add Santo Tomas to its victims...
Sports
fbtw

Pirates rain down treys on Altas

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Lyceum unleashed a barrage of three-pointers as it outgunned and outlasted Perpetual Help, 98-89, yesterday to end an alarming slide and get back on track in NCAA Season 102 at the Filoil Center.
Sports
fbtw
San Juan, Caloocan set ip MPBL North semis clash

San Juan, Caloocan set ip MPBL North semis clash

2 hours ago
San Juan and Caloocan trounced their opponents to forge a semifinal collision.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zaragosa gains share of ICTSI Pueblo de Oro lead after firing 67

Zaragosa gains share of ICTSI Pueblo de Oro lead after firing 67

16 hours ago
Rupert Zaragosa kept his composure, closed with a flourish, and surged into a share of the lead with Russel Bautista halfway...
Sports
fbtw
GCC, Xavier enter Fil-Chinese cagefest semis

GCC, Xavier enter Fil-Chinese cagefest semis

17 hours ago
Defending champion Grace Christian College and Xavier School outlasted their respective rivals and clinched the first two...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Lucero stars for sizzling Hotshots

PBA Player of the Week Lucero stars for sizzling Hotshots

19 hours ago
The long break didn’t prevent Magnolia from keeping its momentum going in the PBA Governors’ Cup. And Zavier...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines vows to do better in Asian Para Games even without gold-mine chess

Philippines vows to do better in Asian Para Games even without gold-mine chess

19 hours ago
After a record medal harvest in the 20th Asian Games, the Philippines pins its hopes on its 69 athletes to the 5th Asian Para...
Sports
fbtw
Boasting South Korea footballers spark rethink of military service exemptions

Boasting South Korea footballers spark rethink of military service exemptions

20 hours ago
For South Korea's gold medal-winning footballers, victory at the Asian Games came with a reward beyond sporting glory:...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with