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Sports

Paat-Rezanova powers Farm Fresh over Galeries Tower

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 13, 2026 | 4:54pm
Paat-Rezanova powers Farm Fresh over Galeries Tower
Mylene Paat-Rezanova (right) led all scorers with 14 points.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday

(Ynares Center Antipolo)

1 p.m. - Akari vs Capital1 (PVL)

3:30 p.m. - 3B Event Masters vs Clear Skiin UV (Spikers’ Turf)

6 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs ZUS Coffee (PVL)

MANILA, Philippines — Mylene Paat-Rezanova is making the most out of what could be her final season in the Premier Volleyball League to focus on family.

“I will treat this as my last playing year at hindi ko rin alam kung ano mangyayari in the future based on myself also na sa edad ko and I’m settled,” said the 32-year-old 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference MVP, who is using the surname of his Kazakh husband Sergey for the first time this year.

It was evident that Paat-Rezanova was on a mission Tueasday after she led all scorers with 14 points in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-15 victory over Galeries Tower that ushered in Farm Fresh’s ambitious title bid in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Paat, who was saddled by a shoulder injury in the past few years, said her mission now is not just help the Foxies win a breakthrough championship but by mentoring other players and imparting on them what she learned in more than 10 years in the pros.

“I will share natutunan ko the past 10 years na, of course, kung paano lumaban, matanda man o bata, kaya mo pa rin maglaro as long as my puso ka maglaro,” she said.

She is also adamant on helping her club win as many games as possible.

“Goal namin makapasok sa first series at makarating kami sa second series kaya bawat isa sa amin naka focus maipanalo every game,” she said.

Trisha Tubu and Ces Molina also came through and each scattered nine hits while skipper and setter Alohi Robins-Hardy was at her usual deadly self as she seamlessly facilitated their attack with 12 excellent sets.

None shone brighter than Paat-Rezanova.

Farm Fresh spoiled the debut of rookie setter Cams Lamina, who had taken over the chores left by Julia Coronel, who moved to Capital1, and had nine sets.

FARM FRESH FOXIES

MYLENE PAAT-REZANOVA

PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

PVL

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