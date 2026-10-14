RHJ sparks TNT rout of Macau

MANILA, Philippines — It’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s first appearance in a long while and TNT prepared the best-possible “welcome-back” gift for its resident import.

Going full battle mode, the Tropang 5G annihilated also-ran Macau, 142-87, as they rolled out the red carpet for the returning RHJ with a piece of history in the PBA Governors’ Cup last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Aside from jacking up the defending champions’ record to 7-4 in Group A and current streak to three games, the 55-point romp marked the biggest winning margin in TNT’s franchise history and in Chot Reyes’ PBA head coaching career.

Hollis-Jefferson produced 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in over 22 minutes in his comeback game.

RHJ’s return after a 10-month layoff due to Achilles injury inspired to action the locals led by Calvin Oftana, who rifled in 28 markers spiked by a 5-of-7 clip from beyond the arc, and Jio Jalalon, who produced his third career triple-double of 11-13-11.

“Excited kami na nakabalik na si Rondae. Subok na si Rondae, ilang conference na binigyan kami ng championship. And ‘yung pagbabalik niya, nakaka-excite at syempre hamon din sa amin para gawin ang trabaho namin,” said Oftana.

“Everyone contributed lalo si Jio, ibang klase si Jio Jalalon talaga,” he added.

Later, Meralco survived Blackwater’s fourth-quarter storm and secured a crucial 120-115 victory. The Bolts climbed to fourth in Group B at 4-5, switching places with the Bossing (3-5), who fell to sixth.