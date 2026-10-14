^

Sports

Eala’s slump continues in Wuhan

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
October 14, 2026 | 12:00am
Ealaâ€™s slump continues in Wuhan
Alex Eala
Wang Zhao / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — It’s a double whammy for Alex Eala in a flat return to the pro circuit.

Eala and her good pal Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey folded to the Ukrainian pair of Dayana Yastremska and Anhelina Kalinina, 6-2, 6-3, to bow out early in the WTA1000 Wuhan Open yesterday at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center in Hubei, China.

It’s the second straight loss for Eala in less than 24 hours, after absorbing a massive Round 1 upset at the hands of world No. 217 Han Shi of China late Monday, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6.

Ranked No. 19 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Eala was the No. 13 seed in the 1000-level tour after the withdrawal of other top-ranked players with high expectation of a deep run only to get bombed out in the Round of 64.

The 21-year-old Filipina pride, prior to that, also fell in two tournaments where she’s a heavy favorite and top-seeded player.

Eala, as the No. 3 seed, fell to No. 180 Tatiana Prozorova of Russia in the Singapore Open Round of 16 before blowing a shot at glory in the 20th Asian Games after a semifinal loss as the No. 1 seed to No. 85 Xiyu Wang of China.

Three tournaments to start her Asian swing, three defeats against lower-ranked opponents.

In a rare funk, not even Eala’s reunion with her close friend in Sonmez, WTA No. 59, could evade the same fate in the doubles’ play after a flat 0-4 start marred by losing their first two serves.

 

ALEX

EALA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Doomed to failure

Doomed to failure

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
Reviewing Gilas’ performance in men’s 5x5 basketball at the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, coach Tim Cone mentioned...
Sports
fbtw
Tams eye win No. 5

Tams eye win No. 5

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
 Surprise leader Far Eastern U has no plans on stepping on the breaks when it tries to add Santo Tomas to its victims...
Sports
fbtw
Zaragosa, Lee make big moves

Zaragosa, Lee make big moves

9 hours ago
Under punishing heat, Rupert Zaragosa kept his composure, closed with a flourish and surged into a share of the lead with...
Sports
fbtw

Pirates rain down treys on Altas

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Lyceum unleashed a barrage of three-pointers as it outgunned and outlasted Perpetual Help, 98-89, yesterday to end an alarming slide and get back on track in NCAA Season 102 at the Filoil Center.
Sports
fbtw
San Juan, Caloocan set ip MPBL North semis clash

San Juan, Caloocan set ip MPBL North semis clash

2 hours ago
San Juan and Caloocan trounced their opponents to forge a semifinal collision.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Slumping Eala out of Wuhan Open doubles too

Slumping Eala out of Wuhan Open doubles too

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
A day after bowing out of the Wuhan Open’s singles’ action, Alex Eala absorbed a straight-sets defeat, this time...
Sports
fbtw
Paat-Rezanova powers Farm Fresh over Galeries Tower

Paat-Rezanova powers Farm Fresh over Galeries Tower

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Mylene Paat-Rezanova is making the most out of what could be her final season in the Premier Volleyball League to focus on...
Sports
fbtw
Lee storms back to grab four-shot lead in ICTSI Pueblo de Oro tilt

Lee storms back to grab four-shot lead in ICTSI Pueblo de Oro tilt

16 hours ago
Tiffany Lee turned a five-shot deficit into a commanding four-stroke lead in a stunning reversal of fortunes, firing a bogey-free...
Sports
fbtw
Zaragosa gains share of ICTSI Pueblo de Oro lead after firing 67

Zaragosa gains share of ICTSI Pueblo de Oro lead after firing 67

16 hours ago
Rupert Zaragosa kept his composure, closed with a flourish, and surged into a share of the lead with Russel Bautista halfway...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with