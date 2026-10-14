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Sports

Paat aches to win before calling it quits

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 14, 2026 | 12:00am
Paat aches to win before calling it quits
es Molina of Farm Fresh is all set for an attack versus Galeries Tower.
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Mylene Paat-Rezanova is making the most out of what could be her final season in the Premier Volleyball League to focus on family.

“I will treat this as my last playing year at hindi ko rin alam kung ano mangyayari in the future based on myself also na sa edad ko and I’m settled,” said the 32-year-old 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference MVP, now using the surname of her Kazakh husband Sergey.

Paat-Rezanova led all scorers with 14 points in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-15 victory over Galeries Tower that ushered in Farm Fresh’s ambitious title bid in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Later, Nxled unleashed the full force of its star-studded crew, combining the firepower of its Petro Gazz-built core with relentless defense to shut down PLDT’s vaunted attack and fashion out a convincing 25-16, 25-20, 25-18 victory.

Paat, who was saddled by a shoulder injury in the past few years, said her mission now is not just to help the Foxies win a breakthrough championship but mentor other players and impart what she learned in more than 10 years in the pros.

“I will share natutunan ko the past 10 years, of course, kung paano lumaban, matanda man o bata, kaya mo pa rin maglaro as long as my puso ka maglaro,” she said.

She is determined to help her club win as many games as possible.

“Goal namin makapasok sa first series at makarating sa second series kaya bawat isa sa amin focus maipanalo every game,” she said.

Trisha Tubu and Ces Molina also came through, scattering nine hits each while skipper and setter Alohi Robins-Hardy was at her usual deadly self as she seamlessly facilitated their attack with 12 excellent sets.

CEZ

MOLINA

PAAT
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