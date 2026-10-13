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Slumping Eala out of Wuhan Open doubles too

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 13, 2026 | 7:49pm
Slumping Eala out of Wuhan Open doubles too
Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return to China's Shi Han during their women's singles match at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province on October 12, 2026.
(Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines -- A day after bowing out of the Wuhan Open’s singles’ action, Alex Eala absorbed a straight-sets defeat, this time in doubles, after she and her partner Zeynep Sonmez fell against Dayana Yastremska and Anhelina Kalinina, 2-6, 3-6, Tuesday evening. 

The dry spell continues for the pride of the Philippines as Eala exits Wuhan without a win. 

Eala and Sonmez struggled early on, trailing 0-4 in the first set before they took a game. 

While the Filipino-Turkish duo won the fifth game and prevented a bagel, 1-4, Yastremska and Kalinina pressed the attack and put the pressure on, breaking their opponent’s serve to go up 5-1. 

Eala and Sonmez, though, saved another game, 2-5, but the lead was insurmountable. 

Come the second set, the duo drew first blood, but their opponents won the next five to take a 5-1 lead. 

Eala and Sonmez tried to rally back, winning the next two games, 3-5, before Yastremska and Kalinina slammed the door shut on any comeback attempt. 

The winners will now take on Anna Danilina and Shuai Zhang in the next round. 

Eala, on Monday, squandered a one-set advantage against China’s Han Shi, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6. 

It has been a disappointing month for the Filipina. After reaching the third round of the US Open, she fell in the first round of the Singapore Tennis Open. 

She also settled for a bronze medal in the Asian Games earlier in the month. 

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
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