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Sports

Tams eye win No. 5

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
October 14, 2026 | 12:00am
Tams eye win No. 5
Sean Chambers.
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines —  Surprise leader Far Eastern U has no plans on stepping on the breaks when it tries to add Santo Tomas to its victims list in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Action sizzles at 3 p.m. with the Tamaraws (4-1) eyeing their fifth straight win against the slumping Growling Tigers (2-3) in a bid to tighten grip of top spot.

UP (3-2), off an 80-76 win over titlist La Salle, goes for solo third against Adamson (3-2) at 5:30 p.m.

But the spotlight is on the wards of coach Sean Chambers, whose magnificent start included massive wins over the Green Archers and the five-time finalists Fighting Maroons.

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