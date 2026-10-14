Pirates rain down treys on Altas

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum unleashed a barrage of three-pointers as it outgunned and outlasted Perpetual Help, 98-89, yesterday to end an alarming slide and get back on track in NCAA Season 102 at the Filoil Center.

Matthew Rubico spearheaded the shootfest and fired a game-high 21 points, including five of the 15 booming treys converted by the Pirates, who snapped out of a four-game losing skein and improved to 2-5.

“Hindi ito dahil sa akin lang, it was a collective effort,” said the 21-year-old guard from Lipa City.

Rubico was right on the money as four other Pirates finished in double digits – Renz Villegas (19), Jonathan Daileg (18), Mclaude Gaudana (14) and Roger Ondoa (11).

But the Pirates needed to get going in the second quarter to offset a slow, sputtery start.

Later in the night, Arellano U stunned San Beda, 56-55, to reclaim the solo Group B lead with a 5-3 slate.