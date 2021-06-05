'Home Base': Home-grown fencing star Sam Catantan shines in Penn State

MANILA, Philippines — This week on Philstar: Home Base, home-grown fencing star Sam Catantan talks about her flourishing career.

Following years of dominance with the UE Lady Warriors in the UAAP Jrs tournaments, Catantan is now working to rule anew — this time in the US NCAA with Penn State University.

Tune in as Catantan shares her journey in transitioning to the US and her goals for herself as a national team player.

Listen to the episode on Spotify as well here.