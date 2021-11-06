Ramos, Grouses fall short vs Brave Thunders

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:31 p.m.) — Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses could not make it a win streak against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 91-87, at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena on Saturday.

Despite clawing themselves back from a 15-point deficit, the Grouses could not complete the upset bid against the Brave Thunders.

Ramos churned out 13 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 26 minutes of action.

He also had an efficient shooting night with a 5-of-10 clip.

Toyama couldn't take advantage of early fouls by the Brave Thunders in the fourth salvo that saw them in the penalty early.

Julian Mavunga made a three-pointer with four ticks left in the game to get the Grouses within two, 89-87, but Kawasaki skipper Yuma Fujii converted two shots from the charity stripe to shut the door on Toyama.

Mavunga paced the Grouses in scoring with 22 markers.

Nick Fazekas, meanwhile, led the Brave Thunders with 27 points.

In the other game, San-En NeoPhoenix fell to the Sunrockers Shibuya, 70-64.

Thirdy Ravena was limited to just four points in the loss.