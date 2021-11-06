




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Defending champs Chiba down Kiefer's Shiga as Javi GDL makes Ibaraki debut
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 6, 2021 | 4:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Defending champs Chiba down Kiefer's Shiga as Javi GDL makes Ibaraki debut
Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars fell short of the comeback against the Chiba Jets
MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars couldn't get it done against the defending champions Chiba Jets, 99-90, in their clash at the Funabashi Arena on Saturday.



A 12-2 run to end the first half of the game helped the Jets pull away from the Lakestars after going back-and-forth in the early goings.



While Ravena led a fourth quarter push that got them within five points, 91-86, with 2:32 left, the Lakestars fell just short of the comeback and thus went 0-11 against Chiba.



Six different Jets finished in double digit scoring to fend off Shiga in their homecourt.



Ravena finished with 14 points and eight assists. Shiga thus fell to 6-4 while Chiba improved to 7-3.



Meanwhile, the cast of Filipino imports was finally completed with Javi Gomez de Liano making his debut for the Ibaraki Robots also on Saturday.



In a 90-72 loss to Osaka Evessa, Gomez de Liano scored three points in 13 minutes of action off of the bench.



For his part, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. was limited to just eight points as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins fell to the Gunma Crane Thunders, 101-92.



Matt Aquino saw late game action in their 76-51 rout of the Akita Northern Happinets.



He finished with two points and two rebounds in the game.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

