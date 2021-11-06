




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Paras struggles as Niigata absorbs 7th straight loss
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 6, 2021 | 6:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Paras struggles as Niigata absorbs 7th straight loss
Kobe Paras with the Niigata Albirex BB
B. League
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It was an off shooting night for Filipino import Kobe Paras as his Niigata Albirex BB skidded to their seventh straight loss, falling to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 86-75, on Saturday.



Paras tallied only seven points on 3-of-13 shooting clip in 26 minutes of action in the defeat.





While Albirex BB were within five at the half against Ryukyu, 46-41, they were outscored 20-13 in the third.



This helped the Golden Kings build enough distance to keep themselves comfortable until the final buzzer.



Dwayne Evans and Keita Imamura paced Ryukyu with 26 and 23 points, respectively, in the win.



Meanwhile, Gilas prospect Kemark Cariño scored his first points in Japan but his Aomori Wat's absorbed a beatdown at the hands of the Koshigaya Alphas, 109-56.



Cariño had two points and four rebounds in nine minutes for the Wat's.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

