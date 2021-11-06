Juan GDL career-highs for naught as Tokyo Z suffer meltdown

MANILA, Philippines — A career game from Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liaño was not enough for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z to take their first win against the Fukushima Firebonds, 80-76, at the Tamura City Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Earthfriends squandered an 11-point advantage in the third quarter and found themselves trailing by twin digits with 6:03 ticks left in the fourth, 71-58.

Related Stories Defending champs Chiba down Kiefer's Shiga as Javi GDL makes Ibaraki debut

Gomez de Liaño was riding the bench for most of Fukushima's scoring barrage.

The Firebonds had a 16-3 run in the third salvo, and had a hot 11-0 start in the fourth to swing the game in their favor after trailing in the first half.

A bright spot for Gomez de Liaño is career-highs of 15 points and nine assists in his 26 minutes of action in the loss.

He also had five rebounds and three steals.

The former UP Maroon tried to fuel a late comeback by the Earthfriends but fell short as the clock ticked against their favor.

Fellow import Joshua Crawford topscored for Tokyo with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists.

Tokyo Z remain winless with a 0-9 record in Division 2 of the B. League.