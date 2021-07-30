








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Obiena launches medal quest amid COVID-19 scare
The Philippine's Ernest John Obiena celebrates with the mascot after the Pole Vault Men competition of the ISTAF INDOOR (Internationales Stadionfest) international athletics meeting on February 5, 2021 in Berlin.
Tobias Schwarz/Pool/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Obiena launches medal quest amid COVID-19 scare

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2021 - 10:13am                           

                        


                        

                        
TOKYO – Amid the scare from the Sam Kendricks case, EJ Obiena finally sets foot in the grand Japan National Stadium today to launch his bid to soar to Olympic glory.



The target is 5.80m for an outright final entry Tuesday or to be in the Top 12 in the qualifying Saturday to advance to Tuesday’s medal play for a chance to challenge Swedish superstar and world record holder Armand Duplantis.





TRACKER: EJ Obiena at the Tokyo Olympics



The event has lost one top contender as two-time world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.



Kendricks is gone but pole-vaulters are concerned with possible contagion as they used the same cushion in practices at a training center outside of the National Stadium.



“Medyo nakakatakot, kasi nangyari sa kanya (Kendricks), so pwedeng mangyari kahit kanino. So we have to be careful,” said Emerson Obiena, father and coach of EJ.



The Obiena team has been very extra careful that they opted not to check in the Athletes Village anymore and stay at Conrad Tokyo after the rowing foreign coach tested positive for the virus.



Kendricks, the bronze medal winner in the 2016 Rio Games and world champ in 2017 and 2019, is unlucky. Instead of soaring with the pole, the 28-year-old American is in isolation because of the sad development.



Minus Kendricks, it’s now a showdown among Duplantis, Rio Games winner Thiago Braz of Brazil, world No. 3 Piotr Lisek of Poland, No. 4 Renauld Lavillenie of France, Nilsen Christopher of the United States and the Filipino ace.



The heavy field also includes bets from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Korea, Sweden, Turkey and the US.



Duplantis is the top favorite being the holder of world record at 6.18m and with his declaration that his only goal is the gold when he steps up to jump at his first Olympic Games.



Obiena himself is upbeat, confident he can pull a surprise and do something special for the country that has never won an Olympic medal from athletics since hurdler Miguel White snared a bronze in 1936 in Berlin.



Duplantis has told reporters here it was all about gold for him.



"Winning is the only goal," he said. "I'd like to go and break the world record and do something very legendary at the Games, but it's my first Games and I just want to win, that's really the only thing that's on my mind right now."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      EJ OBIENA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial pulls off rousing Olympic debut with stoppage win over Algerian foe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial pulls off rousing Olympic debut with stoppage win over Algerian foe


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The last of the Filipino boxers to debut in Tokyo, Marcial took a first-round victory over Algeria's Younes Nemouchi in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas too hot for Jordan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas too hot for Jordan


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dwight Ramos turned in a hot shooting and all-around game to lead Gilas Pilipinas to a 90-63 demolition of Jordan’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No quit for Magno in quest for Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No quit for Magno in quest for Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Irish Magno had wished for an Olympic medal as a gift for her 30th birthday that happened to fall inside the first week of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Diaz nets extra P5 million for record lift
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 July 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
For setting two Olympic records, gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will receive an additional P5 million from the government via the Expanded Athletes Incentives Act or Republic Act  10799.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Doncic powers Slovenia to Olympic basketball quarterfinals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Doncic powers Slovenia to Olympic basketball quarterfinals


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
NBA star Luka Doncic scored 25 points as Slovenia comfortably beat Japan, 116-81, to qualify for the quarterfinals of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Phoenix PULSE Formula FV1 Virtual Cup 2021: Another year of exciting esports racing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phoenix PULSE Formula FV1 Virtual Cup 2021: Another year of exciting esports racing


                              

                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Now on its second year, the Phoenix PULSE Formula V1 Virtual Cup, along with Tuason Racing, aims to expand its virtual motorsports...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena launches medal quest amid COVID-19 scare
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena launches medal quest amid COVID-19 scare


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Amid the scare from the Sam Kendricks case, EJ Obiena finally sets foot in the grand Japan National Stadium today to launch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Australia hoops blow as Baynes ruled out of Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Australia hoops blow as Baynes ruled out of Olympics


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Australia suffered a blow to their men's basketball gold medal hopes Friday with Toronto Raptors star Aron Baynes ruled out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA to name 75 greatest players in 75th anniversary season
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA to name 75 greatest players in 75th anniversary season


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The NBA will name a 75th anniversary team of the league's 75 greatest players in October as part of a celebration paying tribute...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pistons select teen guard Cunningham first in NBA Draft
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pistons select teen guard Cunningham first in NBA Draft


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cade Cunningham, a 19-year-old guard who played at Oklahoma State University last season, was selected by the Detroit Pistons...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with