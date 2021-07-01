'It was super tough': Kouame shares experience of guarding Marjanovic

MANILA, Philippines — In just his second competition as part of Gilas Pilipinas, naturalized Filipino Angelo Kouame was faced with an enormous task — guarding Serbia's NBA player Boban Marjanovic in their FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) opener.

Both the top scorers for their respective teams in Serbia's 83-76 win over Gilas Pilipinas on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), it was truly a dogfight in the painted area.

Kouame bared just how difficult it was to play at pace with NBA-caliber talent after the game.

"It was super tough. I mean, that was a battle for me. [Even] for the other guys [in Gilas] because they really helped me a lot, especially in keeping him off of the board," said Kouame.

"[Boban's] tall, he's long, he has a huge wingspan. So getting the rebound and being able to keep him out of the paint was the biggest problem for me," he added.

With his listed height at 7'4", Marjanovic was easily the tallest challenge for Gilas — literally and figuratively.

It was painstakingly apparent in the final four minutes of the game where Marjanovic went on a solo 8-0 run to effectively banish an upset bid by Gilas Pilipinas.

Kouame, however, vowed to come back stronger from the experience and use it to his advantage in his Gilas journey.

"This is a great learning experience and I will learn from it," said Kouame.

The Filipino-Ivorian will have a chance to already apply what he took from the matchup with Marjanovic when Gilas locks horns with the Dominican Republic on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

It is a must-win situation for Gilas to advance to the knockout stages of the OQT.