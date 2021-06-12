








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
MVP group aims to bring 'message of hope' through Olympics coverage
The MVP group of companies is bringing a comprehensive, multi-platform coverage plan come the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics set to begin next month

                     

                        

                           
MVP group aims to bring 'message of hope' through Olympics coverage

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 3:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Creating a comprehensive, multi-platform coverage of the Tokyo Olympics to Filipino audiences is no easy task.



But the MVP group of companies, spearheaded by media firms Cignal TV and TV5, and telcos PLDT and Smart, have taken on the tall task to bring the Summer Games to every Filipino.





Asked about the motivation behind the no-holds-barred approach of the group, giving hope to our country men amid the health crisis came first to mind.



"The motivation was that the Olympics is really a victory for all of us... In these difficult times, we really believed that we needed to deliver a richer, fuller Olympics experience to the Filipino," said Guido R. Zaballero, Cignal TV's Head of Marketing.



"These are trying times, and I think what's most important is that we have to deliver that message of hope to everybody," he added.



The coverage laid out by the group is set to be the first of its kind, with multiple channels — both free and cable TV — set to bring Filipinos to the Tokyo Olympics through its programs; add to that the extensive coverage on mobile platforms brought about by Smart.



Knowing how rich their assets are, the MVP group could only call it a no-brainer to use their resources to share the joy of the Olympics to all Filipinos.



"There is no other group in the Philippines that can mount a coverage like this. When you combine the assets of the groups... when you put them all together, and put that resource behind a global event like the Olympics, kami lang yung kayang makagawa nun," said Smart Senior VP and Head of Consumer Business - Wireless Jane Jimenez-Basas.



"At the end of it, its really just we want to make sure we bring this content to Filipinos," she added.



Expected to be a historical stint for the so far 11-athlete strong Philippine contingent in the Games, Filipinos will be able to catch all the action.



Athletes competing in the Olympics for the Philippines so far will be pugs Irish Magno, Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo, weightlifters Hidilyn Diaz, and Elreen Ando, taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, and rower Cris Nievarez.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kouame, Go ready to take on Ra, Prosper
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kouame, Go ready to take on Ra, Prosper


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gilas Pilipinas frontliners Angelo Kouame and Isaac Go expressed readiness to take on former PBA imports reinforcing South...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Next man up' mentality for injury-hit Gilas, Tab Baldwin stresses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Next man up' mentality for injury-hit Gilas, Tab Baldwin stresses


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Baldwin is expecting his players to be able to contribute in their own ways, both on and off of the basketball court.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;No room for hate': Jazz give vandalized Filipino food truck owners tickets to game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘No room for hate': Jazz give vandalized Filipino food truck owners tickets to game


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The food truck was vandalized with racist slurs earlier this week, which prompted Clarkson to reach out and help the owners...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramos confident of Gilas&rsquo; chances
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramos confident of Gilas’ chances


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Young gun Dwight Ramos said recently he realizes Gilas will be up against a souped-up Indonesian team in the coming FIBA Asia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, partner enter semis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, partner enter semis


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina teen star Alex Eala has reached the French Open Final Four anew, this time in the girls’ doubles event after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Chooks-to-Go to hold 'Champions League' for MPBL, NBL, VisMin Cup teams
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chooks-to-Go to hold 'Champions League' for MPBL, NBL, VisMin Cup teams


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mascarinas, who backs several hoops tournaments like the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), the National Basketball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist still undefeated; Execration stumbles in MLBB SEA tiff playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist still undefeated; Execration stumbles in MLBB SEA tiff playoffs


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine bets had contrasting results in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang SEA Cup playoffs on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns bury Nuggets in 3-0 hole, Sixers take 2-1 lead over Hawks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns bury Nuggets in 3-0 hole, Sixers take 2-1 lead over Hawks


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Both on the road, the Suns and Sixers disposed off the Denver Nuggets, and the Atlanta Hawks, respectively to pad their advantage...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena nabs gold in Germany tilt, sets Philippine outdoor record anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena nabs gold in Germany tilt, sets Philippine outdoor record anew


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
He shattered a previous record he also set in 2019 when he cleared 5.81m in Chiara, Italy when he became the first Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Weightlifter Ando qualifies for Olympics via continental quota
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Weightlifter Ando qualifies for Olympics via continental quota


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a list released by the International Weightlifting Federation on Saturday (Manila time), Ando finished 12th place in her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with