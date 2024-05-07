Davao, Quezon escape with OT wins in MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Davao was saved by a Hail Mary shot, while Quezon got a reprieve from a missed free throw as they squeezed out overtime victories over Bataan and Zamboanga, respectively, in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season on Monday at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

Jun Manzo's desperation heave way beyond midcourt went in at the final buzzer, enabling the Davao Occidental Tigers to forge an extension and edge the Bataan Risers, 90-89, for their fourth win against a loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

That improbable connection stunned the hometown crowd, who were jubilant after the Risers bunched 11 points, seven by Yves Sason, capped by a Jonnel Lastimosa triple from the deep corner, to wrest control at 77-76.

Kenneth Ighalo finally broke Davao's nearly five-minute scoreless spell with 26.2 seconds to go, only for Sazon to drive in and Robbi Darang add two charities for an 81-78 Bataan lead with only 1.5 seconds left.

But then Manzo intervened and Davao eventually pulled down Bataan to a 3-3 card.

Manzo wound up with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal to clinch best player honors over Arth Dela Cruz, who chalked 12 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Zamboanga Master Sardines could have beaten Quezon Province in regulation play, but Jayvee Marcelino flubbed the first of two charities, enabling the Huskers to knot the count on a buzzer-beater drive by LJ Gonzales before controlling the extension, 82-77.

The Huskers climbed to 3-3 behind the 17-point effort of Gonzales, the 16 points of Will Gozum and the 12 points of Judel Fuentes, including four in extra time.

Zamboanga suffered its first loss in six games despite the 25-point output of Jaycee Marcelino and the 14-point contribution of Adrian Santos.

In the opener, the Manila Stars weathered th Sarangani Marlins' final rally to tally a 90-87 victory that lifted their record to 4-2.

With the score tied at 84, Enzo Navarro, Ira Bataller and Pao Javelona combined for six points to negate the three charities of the Marlins, who slid to 1-5 despite getting 17 points each from Coy Alves and Bryan Isaac Sual.

Carl Bryan Cruz led Manila SV Batang Sampaloc with 25 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, followed by Filipino-American CJ Mitchell and veteran Rabeh Al-Hussaini, who got ejected for a disqualifying foul in the third quarter, with 14 points each. Ahmad Hanapi contributed 10 points for the Stars.

The MPBL returns to the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga on Tuesday, May 7. Games on tap are Nueva Ecija against Imus at 4 p.m., Binan against Valenzuela at 6 p.m. and Pampanga against Muntinlupa at 8 p.m.