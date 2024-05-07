^

Sports

AP Bren secures top seed; Blacklist International edges Smart Omega to catch playoffs bus

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 12:50pm
AP Bren secures top seed; Blacklist International edges Smart Omega to catch playoffs bus

MANILA, Philippines – Fans were on the edge of their seats over the weekend as the Mobile Legends Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines held the final weeks of its regular season with everything still left to play — who will get the final playoffs spot and who will secure the upper bracket advantage.

On the penultimate day of the regular season, the playoffs cast was finally set as Blacklist International secured the last playoffs spot with a reverse sweep against Echo, 2-1, eliminating Smart Omega from the competition.

With the top six teams already set, all eyes turned to the leaders as the league's new gauntlet format would see the top three teams having a second life as they secure an upper bracket spot.

Having led the entire season, AP Bren was not going to let their final two matches hinder them from that top spot. Their sweep of ONIC Philippines secured them an upper bracket spot while surviving Echo, 2-1, netted them a top one finish in the regular season.

Echo's back-to-back losses over the weekend may have stopped their momentum, but they still ended the season as the second seed, also securing a twice-to-beat advantage.

The last upper bracket slot, however, boiled down to the season's final match-up between RSG Philippines and Blacklist International. Though a non-bearing match for Blacklist International as they will not have enough points to catch-up to the top four teams, RSG Philippines needed just one game to overtake ONIC Philippines in the rankings. The match-up would eventually favor Blacklist International, 2-1, but the win was enough to give RSG Philippines the top three finish and the Upper Bracket advantage.

With the top six teams finalized, the gauntlet format of the playoffs will see Minana EVOS up against Blacklist International in a do or die best-of-five series. The winner will then face fourth seed ONIC Philippines in another single-elimination best of five series.

When the top four teams have been identified, the playoffs shifts to a double elimination format, with the winner of the previous match-up against AP Bren, while second and third sees Echo and RSG Philippines going head to head.

The playoffs will begin on May 22 at the Event Hall of SM Southmall in Las Pinas City.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
