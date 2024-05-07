Presidential son co-chairs 2025 world men’s volleyball tiff organizing committee

Presidential son William Vincent Araneta Marcos and Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano (5th and 6th from left) and Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara (4th from left) lead a jovial launch of the Local Organizing Committee for the country’s solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025.

MANILA, Philippines – The cornerstones for the country’s solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025 were solidly nailed on Monday in a strategic meeting in Taguig graced by youthful Presidential son William Vincent “Vinny” Araneta Marcos, who will co-chair the Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

With Marcos as co-chair of the LOC are Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frascom, with Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) head Ramon “Tats” Suzara as president.

“I’m really confident and I believe everybody knows what he or she’s doing,” said the 25-year-old Marcos, who’s be co-heading an LOC that’s best described as an organization that’s “been there, done that and doing this” with aplomb.

The LOC consists of 17 Functional Areas headed and manned by the same people who’re responsible for the successful hosting of the Philippine 2019 Southeast Asian Games and co-hosting of the FIBA 2023 World Cup.

The members of the LOC Board includes Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann and MVP Group of Companies head Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“With Vince [Marcos] support complimenting the commitment of Senator Cayetano and Secretary Frasco, the Philippines is again guaranteed to be on the world sporting map this time in volleyball,” Suzara told the strategic meeting also attended by representatives from the Philippine Sports Commission.

Cayetano, also PNVF’s Chairman Emeritus, highlighted the value of having the young Marcos at the helm of the country’s FIVB 2025 hosting.

“It’s your [the next generation] turn. We really like having younger people in this committee because it’s about passing [the baton of leadership],” Cayetano told Marcos.

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos has earlier vowed her full support to the championship featuring the world’s top 32 volleyball countries — including the Philippines — from September 12-28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena.