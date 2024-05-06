Letran's Maquilang, Perpetual's Ramirez named NCAA volleyball Players of the Week

MANILA, Philippines – A rookie and a veteran continued their fine showing amidst Colegio de San Juan de Letran and University Perpetual Help System DALTA's quest for glory in the NCAA Season 99 women’s and men's volleyball tournaments.

For the second time this season, first-year Gia Maquilang of the Lady Knights and the Altas’ graduating skipper Louie Ramirez have displayed all-around brilliance to emerge as the Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Players of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation for the period of April 30 to May 5.

The 19-year-old Maquilang erupted for a career-high 24 points alongside an equally impressive defensive effort of 11 digs and nine receptions as Letran edged rival San Beda in an epic five-set thriller, 29-27, 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13, to clinch its first Final Four berth in 12 years on Saturday.

That performance followed an 18-point outing from Maquilang laced by 16 digs and eight receptions in their four-set romp of erstwhile undefeated Lyceum Lady Pirates.

The vital wins propelled Letran to an impressive 6-2 slate as it vies for a dream finals spot under the guidance of new head coach Oliver Almadro with only a game left in their elimination round assignment.

Maquilang, who bagged the weekly honors just four weeks ago, bested San Beda rookie star Angel Habacon, who also registered a career-high 36 points last week, San Sebastian’s Kath Santos, Mapua's Roxie Dela Cruz, and CSB veteran Gayle Pascual for the weekly citation supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

In the men’s play, grizzled outside spiker Ramirez is looking forward to cap a historic year with a four-peat as he steered the Las Piñas crew to its fifth consecutive elimination round sweep for an outright finals berth.

The reigning Most Valuable Player dropped 20 points on top of six digs and 14 receptions to lift the Altas past Benilde as they showcased endgame poise for a hard-earned 23-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-15, 15-8 win last Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Ramirez, who is looking to bag a double championship after also ruling the men's beach volleyball tourney with teammate Jeff Marapoc, then unleashed 20 markers as well together with five receptions in their sweep of second-seeded EAC on Sunday.

All game long, Ramirez and the rest of the Altas were simply the better side as they hiked their record to 9-0 while also handing the Generals their first loss to fall to an 8-1 card to stay behind the defending champion in the standings.

The 6-foot-3 high-leaper bested Marapoc and Letran’s John Derrick Bautista to capture his second straight POW citation.