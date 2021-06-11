MVP group to carry out multi-platform Olympic coverage

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has the best chance to claim its first Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games set next month.

And free television channels TV5 and One Sports, cable provider Cignal TV, wireless network Smart and telco PLDT will be there to bring those historic moments to the Filipino audience when it unfolds.

“We have a chance to bring more than one (Olympic gold medal). Can we aim for not just one? Hopefully more because I think everybody has a chance,” said PLDT and Smart president and chief operating officer (CEO), during Friday’s online presser.

“And it is our great pride to provide our subscribers access to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for them to enjoy this global sporting spectacle and possibly witness history as it unfolds,” he added.

Through their combined TV, over-the-top (OTT), mobile and internet platforms, Filipinos and sports enthusiasts here and overseas can watch and cheer for the Filipino athletes as they compete in the much-anticipated multi-sport event from July 23 to August 8.

“The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 symbolize the highest level of athletic excellence and stands as a beacon of hope for Filipino athletes and sports spectators, both here and abroad,” said Cignal TV and TV5 president & CEO Robert P. Galang.

“In our commitment to providing the best sports content to our viewers, we will ensure extensive coverage and daily access to the Games across our free-to-air, pay TV, and OTT platforms, and through our partnership with Smart and PLDT.”

“We’re finally seeing the light in this dark times as the Olympics will finally push through and we’re honored that Smart will be there as the official digital partner,” said Basas.

The group will devote 8-12 hours of Olympic action on TV 5 alone for 17 days and almost 24 hours on OneSports and Cignal TV and every single second of action in various sports as well as highlights and behind-the-scenes action for Smart, Gigafest.smart and PLDT Triple Play subscribers.

The group will not only cover the Filipino qualifiers — pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo, boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, rower Cris Nievarez, jin Kurt Barbosa and skateboarder Margie Didal — but also some sports closer to the hearts of the Filipinos — basketball and volleyball.