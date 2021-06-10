Jordan Clarkson pledges aid to Filipino owner of vandalized food truck in Utah

MANILA, Philippines — NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has dished out a fine assist to the Filipino community of his team's home city of Salt Lake in Utah.

The Utah Jazz guard committed help to a Filipino owner of a food truck that was vandalized with hate speech.

Clarkson spoke out about it on social media on Wednesday (early Thursday, Manila time).

It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake’s @yumyumasian food truck was recently vandalized – I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes. With help from @identitygraphix we’ll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family’s spirit!! #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/HLfzX7AaEc — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 9, 2021

“It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake's [Yum Yum Food Truck] was recently vandalized — I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes,” wrote Clarkson.

The truck had the phrase “F*ck Ch*nks” spray painted on it.

Per Clarkson, he will be working with the owners to restore the truck and “hopefully lift [the owners'] spirit."

The owners of the food truck expressed their gratitude to Clarkson.

Thank you @JordanClarksons for not only wrapping our food truck, but also for having it detailed at Gorilla Car Wash & for your continued support & encouragement. It means THE WORLD to the community & to us. ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? — World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck (@YumYumAsian) June 9, 2021

"Thank you [Jordan Clarkson] for not only wrapping our food truck, but also for having it detailed at Gorilla Car Wash & for your continued support & encouragement. It means THE WORLD to the community & to us," Yum Yum Food Truck said on Twitter.

The vandalization of the food truck comes as the persistence of hate crimes against Asian Americans in the US continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Clarkson and the Jazz will host Game Two of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).