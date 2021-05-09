ESPORT
Athletes honor mothers, wives on Mother's Day
Juan Gomez de Liaño and Manny Pacquiao were among athletes who greeted their mothers a Happy Mother's Day on Sunday
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2021 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Athletes have taken to social media to commemorate their mothers, and their wives as the world celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday.

Much like anyone else, mothers have played huge roles in most of these athletes' lives and it only seemed fitting to do them homage for all they have done.

Among the brightest stars to celebrate mother's day with his loved ones is Sen. Manny Pacquiao who greeted his mother Dionisia, and his wife Jinky.

Pacquiao penned lengthy messages to both his mother and his wife in a post that bore a college of photos of Pacquiao with his family and his mother.

"Happy Mothers' Day po sa iyo at sa lahat ng nanay sa buong mundo," Pacquiao concluded his message.

San Miguel Beermen's newest addition to the roster CJ Perez also greeted his wife, and the mother to his two children.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cj Perez (@cjayp7)

"Thank you for your sacrifices at loving me and our babies," wrote Perez.

And though he is away in the United States as he continues his career post-college, Kobe Paras also didn't forget to celebrate his mother on the special day.

"Happy Mother's Day to the most beautiful woman I know. Without you, I am nothing," Paras wrote of his mother, Jackie Forster.

Meanwhile, Paras' former teammate with the UP Fighting Maroons, Juan Gomez de Liaño, greeted his mother Anna with a short but sweet message.

"Words are never enough to thank you for all that you do," said Gomez de Liaño.

Other athletes to celebrate mother's day with their respective moms are tennis sensation Alex Eala, NU's Shaun Ildefonso, and volleyball stars Kim Dy and Ponggay Gaston.

