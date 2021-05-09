Athletes honor mothers, wives on Mother's Day

MANILA, Philippines — Athletes have taken to social media to commemorate their mothers, and their wives as the world celebrates Mother's Day on Sunday.

Much like anyone else, mothers have played huge roles in most of these athletes' lives and it only seemed fitting to do them homage for all they have done.

Among the brightest stars to celebrate mother's day with his loved ones is Sen. Manny Pacquiao who greeted his mother Dionisia, and his wife Jinky.

Pacquiao penned lengthy messages to both his mother and his wife in a post that bore a college of photos of Pacquiao with his family and his mother.

"Happy Mothers' Day po sa iyo at sa lahat ng nanay sa buong mundo," Pacquiao concluded his message.

San Miguel Beermen's newest addition to the roster CJ Perez also greeted his wife, and the mother to his two children.

"Thank you for your sacrifices at loving me and our babies," wrote Perez.

And though he is away in the United States as he continues his career post-college, Kobe Paras also didn't forget to celebrate his mother on the special day.

Athletes great their mothers and wives a #HappyMothersDay this Sunday! ???? pic.twitter.com/6ZHqv3mBic — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) May 9, 2021

"Happy Mother's Day to the most beautiful woman I know. Without you, I am nothing," Paras wrote of his mother, Jackie Forster.

Meanwhile, Paras' former teammate with the UP Fighting Maroons, Juan Gomez de Liaño, greeted his mother Anna with a short but sweet message.

"Words are never enough to thank you for all that you do," said Gomez de Liaño.

Other athletes to celebrate mother's day with their respective moms are tennis sensation Alex Eala, NU's Shaun Ildefonso, and volleyball stars Kim Dy and Ponggay Gaston.