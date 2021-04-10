ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Six-time champ Jack Animam recalls peculiar beginning of hoops career
Jack Animam
Instagram

Six-time champ Jack Animam recalls peculiar beginning of hoops career

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 10, 2021 - 10:18am

MANILA, Philippines — In the present day, Jack Animam is considered one of the household names of elite Philippine basketball players.

But not many people know that the six-time collegiate champion almost never started playing the sport she excels at so much.

Named as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP)'s Women in Basketball Ambassador, Animam spoke to Bea Daez in the National Sports Association's show titled "Women in Action" on Friday and recalled the peculiar way she first encountered the sport of basketball.

"At first, I wasn't really into basketball. Hindi talaga siya yung first sport ko. I was a badminton player back then," narrated Animam.

All would change for Animam, however, one afternoon when her high school principal would call her into their office to offer her a spot on the school's basketball team.

"Pagdating ko dun sa office ni Sir, pagupo ko sinabi niya agad na 'Gusto mo ba maglaro ng basketball?'" said Animam.

"Sabi ko 'Huh?, ayoko po Sir. Babalik na lang po ako sa badminton pero hindi po talaga, ayoko po talaga magbasketball'," she added.

The principal's request came as their school's girls' basketball team had been running short of players and with her tall height, it looked like a no-brainer for the team to try to convince Animam to join the team.

"Matangkad lang ako at that time, pero wala talaga akong alam sa basketball," said Animam.

The Gilas Pilipinas women mainstay also admitted that the lack of women basketball players in her community did contribute to her hesitance.

For a time in her formative years, the now accomplished woman hooper thought that the sport she fell in love with was for boys only.

"Growing up, wala naman akong nakikitang women's basketball sa community namin... Laging lalaki, sa PBA, sa NBA, so iniisip ko na panglalake lang yung basketball," she said.

But with the help of her principal's insistence and the potential seen by her high school coach, everybody now gets to see just how great Animam is in basketball.

"[Sabi ko sa principal] sige na nga, papayag na ako. Wala namang mawawala sa akin. Subukan ko lang," said Animam.

"The next day, nagstart na ako magtraining with the team," she added.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

BASKETBALL JACK ANIMAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘I can take on anything’
By Bill Velasco | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
The story of the Filipino athlete cannot be taken lightly. Athletes are often compared to soldiers at war, since sports is a substitute for mortal combat.
Sports
fbfb
Eala repeats over Romanian foe, through to Round of 16 in Swiss tourney
Eala repeats over Romanian foe, through to Round of 16 in Swiss tourney
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After going down in a narrow 6(6)-7 loss in a grueling 1 hour 16 minute first set, Eala went into overdrive and dominated...
Sports
fbfb
Talisay routs Bohol in VisMin Super Cup opener
Talisay routs Bohol in VisMin Super Cup opener
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars notched a historic win against Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 104-66, to officially open the inaugural...
Sports
fbfb
Option for NSAs: Bubble outside ECQ areas
By Joey Villar | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
National sports associations preparing for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in November will have to set up their own training camp in areas under a more lenient quarantine status.
Sports
fbfb
George, Leonard catch fire as red-hot Clippers sink Suns
George, Leonard catch fire as red-hot Clippers sink Suns
20 hours ago
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 60 points as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns, 113-103.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Alex Eala expected to see huge leap in WTA rankings after Swiss tournament
Alex Eala expected to see huge leap in WTA rankings after Swiss tournament
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eala, who is currently ranked WTA No. 715, is likely to move up more than 200 places after her debut in a $60,000 tourna...
Sports
fbfb
Ancajas out for respect
Ancajas out for respect
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is determined to deliver a strong message that he can’t be ignored in lining...
Sports
fbfb
Vargas bats for PBA-China friendly
Vargas bats for PBA-China friendly
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Chairman Ricky Vargas is pushing for a friendly betwen a PBA selection and a team from China to touch off Season 46 and provide...
Sports
fbfb
Eala falls
Eala falls
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Filipina ace Alex Eala missed a quarterfinals berth in her first W60 tournament, falling short against hometown bet Simona...
Sports
fbfb
Aquastars off to fiery start
By John Bryan Ulanday | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
The MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars notched a historic blasting of the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 104-66, to mark the opening of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with