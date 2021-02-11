ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Rolando Dy makes case for crack at Brave lightweight champ
Rolando Dy
Brave CF

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2021 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines – Brave Combat Federation 2020 Fighter of the Year Rolando Dy said he is willing to prove he is worthy of a shot at the lightweight division title currently held by Amin Ayoub of France.

“If Brave CF thinks I have to prove it again, then so be it. I am a fighter, and my job is to fight and win fights. Like I said in the past, line them up and I will keep knocking them down. It’s that simple,” said Dy, son of the legendary pug Rolando Navarrete.

As the stacked division’s No. 1 challenger, the 29-year-old Dasmarinas, Cavite-based fighter should be challenged by dangerous foes in Egyptian Ahmed Amir, Kyrgyz Abdisalam Kubanychbek and Englishman Sam Patterson.

“I’m excited for 2021. I know this year has a lot in store for my team and I. I can’t wait to get back inside the cage,” said Dy.

Dy, who owns a 14-9 (win-loss) record with one no contest, zoomed to Brave CF stardom by shocking John Brewin and Maciek Gierzewski last year.

