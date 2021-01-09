Pinoy fans remain atop rankings in NBA viewership

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos continue to cement their status as true lovers of basketball in the new NBA season.

This after metrics showed that the Philippines have been consuming NBA content more than ever in the 2020-21 season.

Related Stories Kai Sotto's NBA G League season set to begin next month

During NBA Christmas Day games alone, the league saw more than three times the audience from the Philippines compared to last year with a whopping 345% increase in viewership in Chirstmas Day games compared to last year.

Apart from the games, the Philippines also generated triple the amount of views, and watch time on NBA Youtube compared to Christmas Day in 2019.

Numbers also increased for Pinoy fans when the season tipped off this year, with Filipino fans spending 10x more time watching NBA content on Youtube than during the NBA's opening week in 2019.

If there's any doubt that Filipinos love basketball, the numbers don't lie.

The new NBA season is in full swing after its successful start December last year.

The NBA G League season, meanwhile, which will include Filipino sensation Kai Sotto and Team Ignite, is scheduled for tip-off in February.