Kai Sotto's NBA G League season set to begin next month

MANILA, Philippines — The new NBA G League season, which includes Kai Sotto and his squad Team Ignite, is set to begin in February after months of uncertainty due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sotto, joined by fellow prospects Fil-Am Jalen Green, Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd, Jonathan Kuminga and Princepal Singh, will test their mettle against 17 other G League teams once hostilities begin.

The top eight teams at the end of eliminations will move on to a single-elimination playoff.

Team Ignite, due to unique circumstances of this year, will be eligible to advance to the playoffs.

The G League season will take place in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida -- the same venue of the NBA bubble last season.

Team Ignite has been in Walnut Creek, California since last year participating in scrimmages and training in preparation for the G League season.

The schedule of the season, however, will clash with Sotto's earlier plans to join Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the FIBA 2021 Asia Cup qualifiers.