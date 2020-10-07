COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PSC wants P500 million war chest
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - October 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission is seeking an additional P500 million funding from government for use in the Tokyo Olympics, Hanoi Southeast Asian Games and other international competitions next year.

PSC executive director Guillermo Iroy said the amount would be outside the P207 million the Department of Budget and Management had earlier earmarked to the agency. That amount is reserved for grassroots programs like the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games, employees salaries, maintenance and renovation.

“We’re optimistic that we will get help especially since 2021 will be a busy year for our national athletes,” said Iroy.

During the Senate budget hearing, Sen. Bong Go hailed the PSC for the successful hosting of the 30th SEA Games last year, when the Philippines regained the overall crown after winning it in 2005 in Manila. 

The hearing was also attended by top PSC officials led by chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

Also on tap next year are the ASEAN ParaGames in Hanoi, Paralympics in Tokyo, Asian Beach Games in Senya, China and the Asian Youth Games in Surabaya, Indonesia.

The Olympics was moved to July next year due to COVID-19.

There is a lingering sentiment that the Tokyo Games will be the country’s best chance of ending the country’s search for an elusive gold medal in the quadrennial event.

And Tokyo-bound athletes like gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno would need all the help they can get to achieve the goal.

Meanwhile, Iroy said they are already waiting for the P387 million to be released from the DBM to pay what the government owed to suppliers when the country hosted the SEAG last year.

