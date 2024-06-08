^

Sports

Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 1:25pm
Chua outclasses foe to enter semis in World Pool Championships
Johann Chua
Facebook / Johann Chua

MANILA, Philippines -- Lurking behind the shadow of a bigger Filipino pool star in Carlo Biado for so long, Johann Chua will have a chance to be the main man himself.

Showing sheer tenacity and superb shot making, Chua smashed Chinese Dang Jung Hu, 11-3, early Saturday to gatecrash into the semifinals of the 2024 World Pool Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where he also remained the last Filipino standing.

Chua was nothing short of spectacular in his clinical decimation of Dang, relying mostly on his power breaks to move within two steps away from claiming his biggest triumph to date.

He had actually won the World Cup of Pool with childhood buddy James Aranas in Lugo, Spain last year and had a Southeast Asian Games gold medal in Hanoi, Vietnam three years ago on his trophy case.

But nothing could beat this one, as a victory would catapult him straight to an elite group of former champions that included Filipino greats Efren “Bata” Reyes, Alex Pagulayan, Ronnie Alcano, Francisco “Django” Bustamante and Biado, whom Chua had played second fiddle in the past.

Of course, there’s also the $250,000 bonus, or a cool P14.7 million, should he end up winning it all.

“I was breaking well, I hope to continue this tomorrow,” said Chua, who also dedicated his quarterfinal win to his one-year-old son Justin.

But first, Chua would have to hurdle Turkey’s Eklent Kaci, who eliminated one of the three Filipinos who valiantly made it through the quarters while the rest of the Philippine contingent, including Biado, fell like dominoes.

The other one was fast-rising Anton Raga, who shocked 2018 winner Joshua Filler of Germany, 11-7, in the round-of-16 but ran into 2019 champion Fedor Gorst of the United States in the semis and stumbled to a stinging 11-4 defeat.

Gorst will tackle Poland’s Wojciech Szewczyk, who downed compatriot Wiktor Zielinski, 11-5, in the other semis showdown.

vuukle comment

POOL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBA game-fixers charged

NBA game-fixers charged

14 hours ago
US authorities have charged three individuals with conspiring with an NBA player to rig basketball games, New York prosecutors...
Sports
fbtw
Porzingis leads Boston massacre

Porzingis leads Boston massacre

14 hours ago
Kristaps Porzingis dazzled in his return from injury and the Boston Celtics dominated on both ends of the floor to beat the...
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o parts ways with Terrafirma

Javi Gomez de Liaño parts ways with Terrafirma

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Javi Gomez de Liano has bid the Terrafirma Dyip goodbye after two years with the team.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women succumb to Austria to end FIBA 3x3 Women&rsquo;s Series quarters bid

Gilas women succumb to Austria to end FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series quarters bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women held their own before ultimately succumbing to powerhouse Austria, 18-12, to crash out of contention...
Sports
fbtw
Height matters

Height matters

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
Dwight Howard is ecstatic. The one-time NBA champion and multiple All-Star expressed delight upon hearing that the PBA is...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ardina cards 69, but trails by 7 in ShopRite Classic

Ardina cards 69, but trails by 7 in ShopRite Classic

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Dottie Ardina made the most of her limited appearance on the LPGA Tour, firing a three-under 68, while newly crowned US Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler, Schauffele fancied in US Open at Pinehurst

Scheffler, Schauffele fancied in US Open at Pinehurst

3 hours ago
World number one Scottie Scheffler and second-ranked Xander Schauffele, coming off his first major victory, are oddsmakers...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz downs Sinner, to face Zverev in French Open final

Alcaraz downs Sinner, to face Zverev in French Open final

4 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz outlasted Jannik Sinner in an engrossing five-set battle on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) to reach his first...
Sports
fbtw
Attitude, not environment, key for Mavs in NBA Finals fightback - Irving

Attitude, not environment, key for Mavs in NBA Finals fightback - Irving

5 hours ago
Dallas star Kyrie Irving delivered another dud in Boston, but said his hostile reception from Celtics fans isn't the major...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with