PSA Forum: Paris-bound Filipino pugs headline guest list

June 10, 2024 | 6:00pm
MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to be a special 3-in-1 session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, June 11, with the Philippine boxing team bound for the Paris Olympics leading the guests list at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Olympians Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas, and Hergie Bacyadan join national team coaches Ronald Chavez, Reynaldo Galido, and Don Abnett as they discuss the Filipino boxers’ campaign in the Paris Games alongside Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary general Marcus Manalo.

The session starts at 10 a.m.

Also gracing the public sports program are sports commissioner Fritz Gaston to discuss the PSC Invitational Friendship Golf Cup this weekend and the men behind the Perlas ng Silangan Basketball League led by founder Christian Ensomo, co-founder Nato Agbayani, and consultant Rudy Aquino.

The Forum is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country.

The session is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

