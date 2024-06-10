JPGT: Padilla, Lapuz win; Macasaet pulls off rousing debut

BAGUIO – Tristan Padilla and Montserrat Lapuz showcased their skills in the premier age category, each in their unique style, while young Brianna Macasaet made a striking debut in the Junior Philippine Golf Tour's Luzon Series 3 at Pinewoods Golf and Country Club here Monday.

Padilla dominated the boys’ 15-18 class with a 72, starting strong on the back nine with three birdies against a bogey. Despite a shaky front nine marred by bogeys on the challenging opening holes of the hilly course, his round, highlighted by a near-ace on No. 3, gave him a five-stroke advantage over Charles Serdenia.

The Splendido Taal leg winner faltered with a 77, while Mark Kobayashi carded a 79 and Ramon Fabie and Gabriel Handog followed with 84 and 86, respectively.

“I gave myself a lot of opportunities but I need to work on my putting,” said Padilla, who finished second at Pradera Verde last month. His preparation on irons paid off with good birdie looks on Nos. 10 and 15, despite bogeys on Nos. 1, 4, and 14.

Padilla nearly aced No. 3 off a superb 5-iron knockdown shot into the wind that rested within a foot off the cup. “I thought I made a hole-in-one,” said Padilla.

He didn't need to, as his even-par output secured him a commanding lead in the 72-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Meanwhile, Serdenia struggled through a roller-coaster round in the somewhat cold, windy conditions at the tricky yet scenic Gary Player-designed course. The fairways wind through the stunning Cordillera mountain range, enveloped in the invigorating scent of pine and often shrouded in thick fogs late in the afternoon.

Serdenia gunned down five birdies but made eight bogeys in a 38-37 card marred by a double bogey on the difficult par-4 second hole, showcasing the course's challenges that affected many players.

Lapuz, on the other hand, took charge in the girls’ 15-18 division despite an 18-over 90, edging out Rafa Anciano (92), Chloe Rada (94) and Angelica Bañez (98).

“The course is tough, especially the greens,” said Lapuz, who placed fourth at Pradera. She capitalized on a chip-in birdie on No. 17 despite a round filled with bogeys, a triple bogey, and a quadruple bogey on No. 2.

In the 8-10 group, Jose Luis Espinosa and Brianna Macasaet stood out to zero in on the titles with the former, runner-up in the first two legs, carding an 88 to lead by eight shots over Kevin Tecson, who scored a 96, with Zoji Edoc posting a 98 for third.

“The course is hard with many ravines, bunkers, and OBs (out-of-bounds),” said Espinosa, whose round of 41-47 still gave him a comfortable cushion heading to the final round of their 36-hole competition.

Macasaet, on the other hand, made an impressive debut with an 81, leading by 11 strokes over Splendido leg winner Maurysse Abalos (92) while Casedy Cuenca and Pradera leg titlist Georgina Handog struggled with 93 and 95, respectively.

“It feels good to play here,” said Macasaet, who highlighted her round with a birdie on No. 8 and aimed to maintain her form in the final round.

In the boys' 11-14 division, Splendido leg winner Vito Sarines showed the way with an 82, one stroke ahead of Javie Bautista, who carded an 83. Jacob Casuga and Zianbeau Edoc followed closely with 85s, and Nathaniel Yeung stood within striking distance with an 87.

Twins Mona and Lisa Sarines set the pace in the girls’ 11-14 division with identical 78s, closely followed by Levonne Talion (79) and Precious Zaragosa (82).

"The course conditions were quite wet, making it difficult for me to hit the ball effectively at first. However, I managed to play well on the back nine, and I'm very pleased with that," said Mona, who hit one birdie against three bogeys at the back, the frontside of their game, but stumbled with four bogeys at the front.

Lisa Sarines, winner at Pradera, closed with a strong birdie-birdie finish to catch Mona at the helm, while Talion missed forcing a tie with a final-hole bogey.

Zaragosa, who topped the Splendido leg, struggled with a double bogey on No. 4 and subsequent bogeys, ending four strokes behind the leaders.