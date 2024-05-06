^

PVL tasked to handle Philippine women's volleyball team

Philstar.com
May 6, 2024 | 10:56am
PVL tasked to handle Philippine women's volleyball team

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) sealed a landmark decision that bestows the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) the responsibility to select the members, train and manage the women’s national team for international competitions starting with the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup for Women that the country is hosting later this month.

The PNVF board agreed on the rendering the task for the national women’s team to the PVL during the federation’s board meeting last April 12 at Seda Nuvali during the FIVB Beach Pro Tour in Santa Rosa City.

“This is a landmark decision by the PNVF board and we are looking forward to the PVL forming the strongest women’s national team ever,” PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Two members of the PNVF board — vice president Ricky Palou and national team commission head Tonyboy Liao — are the president and chairman, respectively, of Sports Vision, the organization that owns and manages the PVL.

Brazilian Jorge Edson de Brito, the FIVB-assigned coach for the Philippines, will handle the women’s national team.

The AVC Challenge Cup for Women — set May 22-29 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum — features the Philippine national team against squads from Kazahstan, Iran, Chinese Taipai, Vietnam, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and India.

The PNVF has also forged an alliance with Cignal TV of the MVP Group as its official partner for the men’s national team that will compete in the 32-team FIVB Men’s World Championship 2025 that the country is solo hosting in September next year.

