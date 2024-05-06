^

Sports

UAAP finals-bound Golden Tigresses thank doubters

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 6, 2024 | 12:02pm
UAAP finals-bound Golden Tigresses thank doubters
Detdet Pepito of UST
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Golden Tigresses have hurdled every challenge they’ve faced en route to a return trip to the finals in UAAP Season 86, as they ended a five-year absence in the championship round.

At the beginning of the season, no one really expected the outcome. 

As two teams stood as title favorites — last year’s finalists, DLSU and NU.

But from the get-go, UST proved itself as a dark horse, beating the NU Lady Bulldogs in straight sets in their season opener. They also won their first eight games of the tournament — a historic record.

Nevertheless, as the Golden Tigresses headed to the semifinals, the naysayers remained.

Despite everything, when it mattered the most, UST powered through.

Reminiscent of their journey to the finals in 2019, the Golden Tigresses dethroned defending champions La Salle in dramatic fashion, clinching their finals berth in five sets at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Up against the perennial powerhouse, and their scores of supporters, UST, anchored by their captain Detdet Pepito, drew strength not just from those who believed in them, but also from those who didn’t.

"Una sa lahat, thank you sa mga bashers kasi ginawa talaga namin silang inspirasyon. Unang-unang game pa lang, alam naming maraming, pano ba, ayun kumukutya na 'ay wala to',” said Pepito after the game on Sunday.

“Yun, napatunayan namin nung unang game, nakita namin kung ano yung kapasidad ng team namin and yun, trinabaho lang po talaga namin and ayun, gusto ko lang din magpasalamat sa lahat ng naniniwala, manalo, matalo, thank you po, and kay Lord," she added.

More than proving the doubters wrong, Pepito and the rest of her teammates also savored the opportunity of avenging their loss last year to La Salle as well, which denied them entry to the finals.


The loss gave a sour ending to the UAAP careers of the likes of Eya Laure, Imee Hernandez, KC Galdones and Milena Alessandrini.

Now that they turned the tables on La Salle, it gave the opportunity to turn the victory much sweeter.

"Unbelievable po yung feeling kasi parang ako, lalo ako, parang nasanay kasi ako na lagi kong ka-teammate si ate Eya, syempre nandun talaga yung una, napangdududa na parang pano na yung team,” said Pepito.

“Tapos parang biglang napili akong captain ball parang 'sure ka coach?' Nung napili ba ako parang, ewan ko ba. Pero ayun, dine-dicate din po namin sa mga seniors ko na yun naibawi namin kayo ates," she added.

Still, the job’s not finished for the Golden Tigresses as they are set to kick off their best-of-three finals series next week.

They await the winner of the winner-take-all match between NU and FEU on Wednesday.

vuukle comment

GOLDEN TIGRESSES

UAAP

UST

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cool Smashers back in familiar spot &ndash; finale

Cool Smashers back in familiar spot – finale

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
On the brink of elimination several times, Creamline time and again found a way to survive.
Sports
fbtw
Suzuki, Cedo top Jr. World Golf qualifier

Suzuki, Cedo top Jr. World Golf qualifier

13 hours ago
Shinichi Suzuki and Anya Cedo topped the premier 15-18 bracket in the recent qualifying tourney for the IMG Junior World Golf...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, NLEX enter quarters

TNT, NLEX enter quarters

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The situation was clear for TNT: Win against Magnolia and make the quarterfinals as fourth seed or lose and go through a risky...
Sports
fbtw
Edwards fires 43, Timberwolves clip Nuggets

Edwards fires 43, Timberwolves clip Nuggets

13 hours ago
Anthony Edwards scored a playoff career-high 43 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves dominated defending champion Denver...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tigresses end Lady Spikers&rsquo; reign

Tigresses end Lady Spikers’ reign

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Santo Tomas showed reigning champion La Salle the exit door and roared its way to Last Dance.
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers, Altas complete perfect runs

Lady Blazers, Altas complete perfect runs

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
St. Benilde and Perpetual Help carved out a pair of elimination round sweeps to barge straight to the NCAA Season 99 volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek wins gripping final vs Sabalenka

Swiatek wins gripping final vs Sabalenka

13 hours ago
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek came through “the most intense and crazy final” she has ever contested to avenge her loss...
Sports
fbtw
Canino, Lady Spikers motivated by UAAP failed title defense

Canino, Lady Spikers motivated by UAAP failed title defense

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The lost season of La Salle will serve as a motivation for the Lady Spikers next year, star Angel Canino said.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with